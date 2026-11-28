Families made their way for opening day of the Wintrust Winter Wonderfest at Navy Pier on Friday.

"I went down some slides and played games, and ice skating," said attendee Penny Robinson. "It's very fun here. ""I'm here with my sister, my dad, and my mom.

We've done that ride. We've done spinning ride, and the arcade," said Juan Garcia Barboza, another attendee. Rides, games, an ice-skating ring, inflatable slides, live entertainment, and colorful lights filled Navy Pier's Festival Hall, making it a holiday destination on Friday.

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"We've got hundreds of Christmas trees that have been decorated. We've got thousands of yards of carpeting to welcome everyone. We use a blue carpet instead of a red carpet, and the manpower alone it takes to put this together is kind of awe-inspiring," said Chief Marketing and Experience Officer at Navy Pier SJ Luedtke.