Families Demand Answers After Deadly 605 Freeway Crash, Questioning CHP Protocol

Four lives lost in a horrifying freeway collision in Norwalk, California. The families of the victims file a legal claim and question the CHP's actions, alleging a series of failures could have prevented the tragedy.

About five weeks after four lives were tragically cut short in a devastating crash on the 605 Freeway in Norwalk, grieving families are demanding answers from law enforcement about the sequence of events that led to the fatal collision.

During a news conference held on Tuesday, the families of two of the victims, accompanied by their attorneys, announced the filing of a legal claim and publicly questioned the California Highway Patrol's (CHP) role in the crash, alleging that it could have been prevented if officers had adhered to proper protocols. The CHP asserts that around 12:50 a.m. on Sunday, July 20, a collision occurred between the driver of a Nissan sedan and a CHP officer near the Firestone Boulevard onramp on the southbound 605 Freeway. The Nissan was rendered inoperable as a result of the initial crash, according to the CHP.While awaiting the arrival of additional officers, a driver operating a Kia rear-ended the disabled Nissan, causing the Nissan to erupt in flames upon impact. All four individuals inside the Nissan were tragically pronounced dead at the scene. They were later identified as Julie Harmori, Armand Del Campo, Jordan Partridge, and Sam Skocilic. The driver of the Kia, identified as Iris Salmeron, was apprehended on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. At Tuesday's news conference, Del Campo's mother, Angie Reed, and Harmori's aunt, Kathy Stickel, shared that the 23 and 24-year-olds were a couple deeply considering moving in together and had even discussed marriage. They were returning home from a concert with their friends when the series of tragic events unfolded. 'They were really excited about their future that will never be now,' Reed lamented, adding that Del Campo had recently started a new job he was enthusiastic about.The families, alongside attorney Thomas Feher, expressed concerns about the protocol employed by the unidentified CHP officer involved in the initial crash with the group of friends. They contend that there was a seven-minute timeframe between the two crashes, and after the Nissan was disabled in the fast lane of the 605 Freeway, their vehicle was left stranded on the roadway without illuminated flares or traffic cones to warn approaching drivers of the hazard. 'The fact that the driver who ultimately hit the disabled car was allegedly drunk is irrelevant to the factors of the crash,' Stickel emphasized. 'I could've hit kids like that,' she said. 'Any of us could've hit those kids.' Feher characterized the victims as 'sitting ducks,' stating, 'From our perspective, this wasn't just an accident,' he declared. 'This was a series of failures from the CHP.' Reed and Stickel described the agonizing moments on July 20 when they learned of the tragedy. Reed recounted receiving a text message from Del Campo at 12:56 a.m., where he assured his mother that they had been in a crash but everyone was fine. However, that text message was sent six minutes after the time the CHP informed Reed that her son had been pronounced dead at 12:50 a.m., according to her account. The families maintain that this inconsistency contradicts the CHP's initial assertion that the two crashes were nearly simultaneous and that there was no way for the four victims to survive. Furthermore, the families allege that the CHP has not provided them access to Harmori's car or any camera footage of the incident. The circumstances surrounding the initial collision between the CHP officer and the Nissan remain unclear, along with the question of fault. 'I need to know what happened and I need to know now,' Reed implored. 'These kids deserve it.





