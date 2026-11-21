Jackson told reporters at the scene it happened while playing pickleball.

Jackson is representing Fraser Michael Bohm, who is charged with four counts of murder and four counts of vehicular manslaughter for his 2023 Pacific Coast Highway car crash.

During that proceeding, someone in the courtroom asked fellow defense attorney Jacqueline Sparagna whether her legal partner was OK. The hearing had been scheduled to address a bombshell piece of evidence disclosed by prosecutors in September: a 10-to-12-pound tank of nitrous oxide discovered inside Bohm’s vehicle on the night of the deadly crash. And his return Friday didn’t get the case moving much faster.

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Jackson and his defense team requested another continuance, which Superior Court Judge Thomas Rubinson granted, pushing further discussion of the nitrous oxide evidence to mid-December. Amanda Monahan for the CA Postbeat murder charges in two separate trials.

Read was ultimately found guilty of the lesser charge of drunk driving and sentenced to one year of probation after initially facing accusations that sheRead insisted on her innocence from the beginning and spared no expense in hiring an eclectic group of attorneys — one of whom was Jackson. Bohm’s family hired Jackson last June, ditching criminal defense and DUI attorney Michael Kraut.

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Months later, the defense team requested slashing Bohm’s $4 million bail in half, stating the family had sold their home and “drained all their retirement” to pay for Jackson’s defense. Jackson is best known for his defense of Karen Read, helping her successfully defeat murder charges in 2024. , who is accused of killing his famous parents Rob and Michele Reiner.

Legal expert Royal Oakes previously described Jackson as one of a select group of attorneys Hollywood’s biggest stars would call when facing serious legal trouble.

“You can count the number of those lawyers on one hand, Alan is on the list,” Oakes told The Post in January. Despite his pickleball setback, Jackson will continue his defense on the Bohm case, with a trial start date set for Jan. 25, 2027. High-profile defense attorney Alan Jackson arrived at a Los Angeles courthouse Friday morning on crutches.

Jackson is representing Fraser Michael Bohm, who is charged with four counts of murder and four counts of vehicular manslaughter for his 2023 Pacific Coast Highway car crash. Jackson is on crutches after a pickleball injury which required surgery on his Achilles tendon. Jackson is best known for his defense of Karen Read, helping her successfully defeat murder charges in 2024.