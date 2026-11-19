Famed celebrity chef and television host Gordon Ramsay received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, becoming the first British chef and fourth overall to achieve the honor.

Famed celebrity chef and television host Gordon Ramsay received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, becoming the first British chef and fourth overall to achieve the honor.

"Honestly, I'm lost for words. It is very rare that I am lost for words," Ramsay said, while speaking at the ceremony.

Also read Gordon Ramsay becomes first British chef with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

"I swear to God. I got up this morning and thought.

'F---, it's really happening. '" Ramsay was joined by actor and comedian Joel McHale and reality television star and restaurateur Lisa Vanderpump, both of whom also spoke at the ceremony in the 6200 block of Hollywood Boulevard, near Argyle Avenue. He joins Guy Fieri, Wolfgang Puck and Bobby Flay as the four celebrity chefs to receive the honor. Ramsay's star is adjacent to Fieri's, which he received in 2019.

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"Gordon is already the most famous Gordon in the history of Gordons. And if I say Ramsay, you're like, 'Oh, here was an Egyptian pharaoh named Ramsay.

' Nobody remembers him because Gordon Ramsay has become one of the most famous people on the planet," McHale said. Ramsay first gained fame as a chef in the 1990s, when he became the head chef of London restaurant Aubergine. He received two Michelin stars while helming the kitchen, eventually moving on to open Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in 1998, which received three Michelin stars.

Over the years, he's opened restaurants across the world, including in France, Singapore, Dubai, China and in Las Vegas and Atlantic City in the United States. Even with all his success opening restaurants, Ramsay is perhaps better known for his successful kitchen-based television shows"Hell's Kitchen" and"Kitchen Nightmares.

" Other series include"Next Level Chef,""MasterChef,""Hotel Hell,""The F Word,""Gordon Ramsay's Secret Service," and most recently,"Next Level Baker. " "I'm just the luckiest chef on the planet because I get to do what I dream of doing every day, and that's driving a kitchen, a restaurant, talented individuals to get to the very top," Ramsay said. "This is an honor for me ... I will come down and polish this f---ing stone every week. "