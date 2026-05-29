Fame Academy Judge Carrie Grant Debuts Striking Red Mullet as Fans Wonder: Where Are the Show's Stars Now?

Twenty years after Fame Academy ended, its judge Carrie Grant surprises fans with a bold new look. Meanwhile, winners and contestants like David Sneddon, Lemar, and Peter Brame have taken varied paths from songwriting with Louis Tomlinson to acting and more.

Fans were left gobsmacked on Thursday after Fame Academy judge Carrie Grant debuted her new look, sporting a striking red mullet. The British talent competition, which aired on BBC, searched for the next great singing talent and promised a life-changing £1 million record deal.

However, the show was short-lived, ending after just two seasons due to low ratings. It has been over 20 years since the show finished, and many of its contestants have faded out of the spotlight. Some swapped singing for songwriting, working with artists like Louis Tomlinson on his hit records, while others tried their luck on The X Factor or married famous cricketers. One contestant even dated Fearne Cotton, later releasing a breakup song about the relationship.

As Carrie Grant steps back into the limelight with her bold new hairstyle, let's take a look at where the stars of Fame Academy are now. David Sneddon won the first series of the show in 2002. He began his career performing on TV and stage musicals in Glasgow. After his win, the Scottish singer, now 47, released his first single 'Stop Living The Lie' in 2003, which became a UK number one hit and sold over 250,000 copies.

Following several more singles, he moved into songwriting, signing with Sony/ATV Music Publishing. Struggling with the challenges of fame, in 2022 he revealed that the pressures led him to drink every day for six months after his victory, resulting in several scrapes. Now married with two children, he said on Sean McDonald's Blethered podcast: 'I made a really conscious decision back then to disappear.

I wanted my anonymity back, I didn't want to be famous and I have become a recluse.

' Most recently, he co-wrote three songs with Louis Tomlinson on his latest album 'How Did I Get Here? ', and has also worked with Lana Del Rey, Lewis Capaldi, and Olly Murs. Lemar, the R&B singer, shot to prominence on the BBC series in 2002, finishing third behind runner-up Sinead Quinn and winner David Sneddon.

Now 48, he has built a lasting and successful career, releasing seven albums and carving out a distinct place in British R&B. His standout hits include '50/50' and 'If There's Any Justice'. Beyond music, Lemar has won multiple BRIT and MOBO awards, performed in London's West End, and acted in Netflix's 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story'. He has said that Fame Academy was his last roll of the dice before he considered a career in computer programming.

After briefly stepping away from music in 2015, he made a comeback with his latest album 'Page In My Heart' in 2023, though soon after he developed tinnitus. He has also appeared on 'Dancing on Ice' and 'The Masked Singer US'. Peter Brame came tenth on the show but stayed in the public eye after dating Fearne Cotton.

However, the pair split when Cotton grew tired of his party lifestyle. Other contestants include Sinead Quinn, who released an album and now works as a vocal coach, and Malachi Cush, who pursued a career in folk music. Ainslie Henderson also became a successful musician and producer. The legacy of Fame Academy may be short-lived, but its alumni have carved diverse paths in the entertainment industry





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