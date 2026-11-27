Mason Falslev scored 27 points and Utah State held off No. 18 Southern California 78-74 on Thursday in the Acrisure Series.

Utah State guard Mason Falslev, right, shoots over Southern California center Darius Ratliff during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, in Thousand Palms, Calif.

Mason Falslev scored 27 points and Utah State held off No. 18 Southern California 78-74 on Thursday in the Acrisure Series. The Aggies outlasted the Trojans after setting a school record by winning each of their first six games by at least 30 points. Down seven at the half, USC took a 66-65 lead on Jadis Jones' hook shot with 3:37 left.

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Falslev countered with a 3-pointer 18 seconds later to put Utah State back in front for good. Tosi scores 26 off the bench, Utah State beats Idaho State 94-58Kingston Tosi made two free throws with 2:27 left, and Falslev added two more with 1:40 remaining to extend the lead to 72-68. Will Hornseth scored inside with 47 seconds left. and Karson Templin and Tosi made four late free throws to seal it.