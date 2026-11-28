Police in Lynnwood clarified that a fight in the Alderwood Mall food court, where tables and chairs were knocked over, was mistaken for gunfire, leading to panicked shoppers fleeing the scene and false reports circulating online.

A fight in the food court at Lynnwood's Alderwood Mall sparked false reports of a shooting Friday evening. Police say the sound of tables and chairs being knocked over during the altercation was mistaken for gunfire.

Frightened shoppers fled the mall, but officials said no shooting had occurred and the disturbance has been resolved. A small fight that broke out in the food court of Lynnwood's Alderwood Mall frightened shoppers on Friday after false reports of a shooting.

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Police responded to reports of a possible shooting inside the Alderwood Mall around 5:30 p.m., a small fight broke out in the food court, and the sound of chairs or tables being knocked over made it sound like gunfire. The resulting noise caused frightened shoppers to flee through exits and sparked online rumors of a shooting at the mall.