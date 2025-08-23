False Active Shooter Report Sends Villanova University into Lockdown

False 911 reports of an active shooter on the Villanova University campus triggered a massive emergency response. Delaware County officials revealed details of the 'cruel hoax' which involved multiple calls with gunshot-like sounds. Thankfully, no threat was found, and no injuries were reported.

Villanova University was the focus of a major emergency response following false 911 reports of an active shooter on campus. Delaware County officials provided an update on Friday morning, revealing more details about the unfolding events of the 'cruel hoax'. Delaware County's Department of Emergency Services received a call at 4:33 p.m. reporting a man with an AR-15-style weapon on the campus of Villanova University .

This was followed by multiple calls where gunshot-like sounds were heard in the background, prompting a swift response from law enforcement and emergency services. A call at 5:06 p.m. reported a gunshot wound, which also proved to be unfounded. By 6:32 p.m., the shelter-in-place order was lifted confirming that there was no threat present. Pennsylvania State Police, Radnor Township Police, and federal law enforcement all responded to the scene. The university urged the public to avoid the law school and move to a secure location, barricading doors when they believed the threat to be real. Video shared on social media showed frantic students running after news of the incident spread quickly. The incident underscores the importance of emergency preparedness and rapid response in ensuring community safety, even in cases of false alarms, according to emergency services personnel. Villanova University is a private Catholic university situated in the Philadelphia suburbs. The school received heightened attention this year for being the alma mater of the new Pope Leo XIV. The source of the gunshot-like sounds reported in the calls is still under investigation. The Delaware County Communications and Public Affairs department stated on Thursday that, 'while the call – and additional calls related to the incident – may have been attempts to trigger a large-scale police response in a so-called 'swatting' attempt, it is important to note that this is an ongoing investigation.' Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has directed Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) to utilize all available resources to find those responsible for the false threat. 'The reports of an active shooter at Villanova today are unfounded, and products of a cruel swatting incident – when someone calls in a fake threat to induce panic. Swatting is illegal,' Gov. Shapiro said in a post on X. 'I've directed @PAStatePolice to work alongside their partners and use every tool at our disposal to find the person or people who called in this fake threat and hold them accountable. I know today was every parent's nightmare, and every student's biggest fear. I'm profoundly grateful no one was hurt, and thankful to all members of law enforcement who ran towards reports of danger to keep Pennsylvanians safe.





