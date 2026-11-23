Bethesda announces A Wasteland Full of Cats, a hidden object game by Devcats Games in partnership with Dallas Pets Alive to support stray animals in need.

Bethesda Game Studios has officially confirmed the development of a new Fallout -themed title titled A Wasteland Full of Cats. This announcement comes as the studio continues to navigate the long development cycle for the next mainline entry, Fallout 5. The new project represents a significant departure from traditional RPG mechanics, focusing instead on a casual hidden-object experience.

The game is being developed in collaboration with indie studio Devcats Games and the nonprofit organization Dallas Pets Alive. Bethesda posted on X, formerly Twitter, that the partnership aims to support pets in need through a campaign. The studio emphasized the charitable nature of the initiative while inviting fans to experience a new side of the Fallout universe.

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According to details shared by Gematsu, the narrative begins with an accident in a Vault that allows all the cats to escape into the Wasteland. Players assume the role of a single cat residing within the Vault. The objective is to utilize non-player characters encountered along the journey to locate the escaped felines and return them home.

The game features 14 distinct locations and 33 rooms. These areas incorporate recognizable levels from the Fallout franchise alongside light puzzle mechanics. The puzzles are designed to uncover hidden levels that are optional to complete the main objective. This structure allows players to explore at their own pace without pressure.

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The campaign concludes with a final boss fight requiring players to shoot radroaches. This action is necessary to save the remaining cats and humans. The inclusion of these classic elements helps bridge the gap between the new interactive experience and the broader lore established by Bethesda. Fans have noted that the title includes nods to previous entries such as Fallout 2 and Fallout Tactics.

Devcats Games has established a reputation for producing lighthearted titles in this specific genre. The developer is known for the Full of Cats series, which are often referred to as harmless, relaxing experiences. These games provide a distinct contrast to the darker tone of the main Fallout series. Community sentiment on Reddit reflects appreciation for the studio's ability to create chill games.

This release offers a unique alternative during the waiting period for larger installments. While the Prime Video adaptation of Fallout is scheduled for release next year, many enthusiasts seek fresh interactive content. The announcement of this mobile-style hidden object game satisfies the desire for immediate gameplay. Players have expressed surprise at the crossover but view the project positively due to its casual nature.

The first episode of the Fallout TV series aired on April 10, 2024. It starred Ella Purnell and was created by Timothy Cain and Leonard Boyarsky. This new game addition complements the expanding media franchise. The inclusion of classic elements from Fallout 4 helps maintain engagement with the broader community.

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Bethesda has not yet announced a specific release date for A Wasteland Full of Cats. Fans are currently waiting for further details from both the developer and the charity regarding the launch window. The studio indicated that more information would be shared in the future. This approach maintains the momentum generated by the initial announcement.

This development highlights Bethesda's strategy to maintain engagement with the Fallout community through diverse projects. The combination of a beloved IP with a charitable cause demonstrates an effort to cater to varying audience preferences. Players interested in supporting stray animals through gaming can anticipate this unique entry in the franchise history. The remakes of Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas are also expected to launch before the next major single-player installment.