GUNNAR Optiks offers 50% off Fallout-themed glasses inspired by Vault 33, Brotherhood of Steel, and Lucky 38. Shop the sale through December 31 for $49.50.

GUNNAR Optiks has officially launched a significant discount event for its exclusive Fallout eyewear collection, bringing post-apocalyptic style to gamers and screen users alike. The company announced that the entire lineup is now available at a 50% discount rate for the holiday season, extending through the end of the year.

Fallout Eyewear Collection Discounts

The primary offer from GUNNAR Optiks grants customers a flat 50% reduction on all three distinct designs within the Fallout merchandise range. This promotional pricing is valid until December 31, providing a clear deadline for interested buyers to secure their preferred style before the offer expires.

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Previously, the brand had introduced a more modest 33% discount for the holiday period, but the current 50% off deal represents a deeper value proposition for shoppers. The significant price drop applies uniformly across the entire collection, ensuring that fans of any specific faction can participate in the sale.

Vault 33 and Brotherhood Steel Lens Tech

Each pair of glasses in the collection retails for $49.50, a substantial reduction from their standard retail price of $99 per pair. The designs are directly inspired by iconic locations and factions from the franchise, including Vault 33, the Brotherhood of Steel, and the Lucky 38.

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These eyewear pieces feature GUNNAR Optiks proprietary lens technology, which is specifically engineered to filter blue light and reduce eye strain for users. This technical feature is particularly relevant for the Fallout fanbase, a group known for spending extensive hours in front of screens while playing video games or watching adaptations.

Amazon Pricing for Lucky 38 Edition

The Fallout eyewear collection is available for purchase directly through GUNNAR Optiks official website, where the uniform $49.50 price point applies to all three designs. Additionally, the merchandise is stocked on Amazon, offering an alternative retail channel for consumers who prefer platform-specific buying habits.

Shoppers on Amazon will notice a slight variation in pricing for the Lucky 38 edition, which is listed at $53.71. This difference suggests that third-party distribution channels may adjust their margins differently than the direct-to-consumer model used by GUNNAR Optiks.

Holiday Shopping for Post Apocalyptic Fans

The collaboration between GUNNAR Optiks and the Fallout brand taps into the enduring popularity of the video game series and its recent Prime Video adaptation. Longtime fans have expressed enthusiasm for the visual representation of locations like Vault 33 and the Brotherhood of Steel, which have been brought to life for television audiences.

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This merchandise serves as a tangible extension of the fandom, allowing individuals to incorporate their favorite elements of the Wasteland into their daily lives. The combination of functional blue-light filtering technology with themed aesthetics makes these glasses a practical yet stylish gift option for the holiday season.