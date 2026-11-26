The developers of Fallout Chicago share a detailed roadmap targeting a full release in late 2027, offering a massive new adventure for Fallout New Vegas players.

Players seeking deep post-apocalyptic storytelling while waiting for the next major Bethesda Entertainment release have a compelling new option. The development team behind Fallout Chicago, a massive expansion mod for Fallout New Vegas, has published a comprehensive roadmap outlining their production schedule.

Fallout Chicago Sets 2027 for Full Launch

The creators aim to have all three acts of the main storyline complete and available to the public by the latter half of 2027. This timeline provides a concrete target for enthusiasts who have exhausted the content of the original game. The project currently stands as one of the most ambitious community-driven additions to the franchise history.

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Bethesda Entertainment is currently dedicating nearly all its internal resources to getting The Elder Scrolls VI: Sentinel into the hands of the public as quickly as possible. This strategic shift is understandable given that the original Skyrim released all the way back in 2011. The studio acknowledges the long wait for fans of their classic intellectual property.

Chicago Map Features Union Mob and Midwest Brotherhood

The mod description outlines a narrative rich with factional conflict and political intrigue. Players will set out to solve pre-war mysteries and navigate the complex post-war politics between The Union Mob and the Midwest Brotherhood alongside other faction dilemmas.

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Chicago is portrayed as a dangerous environment fraught with betrayal, challenging players to survive their mission. The premise is designed to feel lore-appropriate for the Fallout universe, drawing heavily on the franchise's signature tone. It serves as a love letter to the series, utilizing a location that players have requested from Bethesda for a long time.

Demo Provides Access to First Act and Side Quests

In advance of the full 2027 release, the team recently put out an extensive demo for the game. This version allows players to work through the entirety of the game's first act. It also includes a selection of side quests and new points of interest to explore within the modded environment.

The current demonstration highlights the significant mob element that is set to feature heavily in the final product. Early feedback suggests this could be an all-time great example of modding if the project pans out according to plan over the next year or so. The quality of the demo has generated considerable excitement within the community.

Bethesda Focuses on Remasters and New Entries

Official Fallout content from Bethesda over the next few years is already mapped out. The studio has shifted focus to its biggest IP, which means fans will also get remasters of Fallout: New Vegas and Fallout 3.

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Additionally, a brand-new entry from Obsidian and the highly anticipated Fallout 5 are in development. Exactly when these projects will release is unknown, as the studio prioritizes the upcoming Elder Scrolls VI. The release of Fallout 5 is still a very long time away from being realized by the general public.

Community Modding Fills the Gap Until Next Game

Until the next major official titles arrive, the franchise's extensive modding community offers the best alternative for experiencing the post-apocalypse. For Fallout New Vegas PC players, the upcoming release of the Fallout Chicago mod represents a significant opportunity. It provides a DLC-sized expansion that rivals many official add-ons in scope and narrative depth.

If the popularity of this mod continues to grow, it might give Bethesda pause for thought in their approach to future games. A full official release set in the Windy City could be a brilliant next step for the series. For now, the mod serves as the primary source of new large-scale content for dedicated fans.