Fallout 76 World Pets Update Adds Traveling Deathclaws and Fixes Skyline Valley for December 1 Release

Bethesda releases World Pets update on Public Test Server for Fallout 76. Players can now travel with Deathclaws, Radhogs, and other companions starting December 1.

Fallout 76 players on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 now have a compelling new reason to return to Appalachia with the imminent arrival of the World Pets update. Scheduled for official release on December 1, this major content expansion introduces the ability to travel with iconic creatures, most notably Deathclaws, as active tactical allies in the wasteland.

The Public Test Server is currently live, granting early access to these transformative features and allowing players to experience the changes firsthand before the global launch. Bethesda has consistently improved the game since its rocky start, and this update provides a significant quality-of-life and power fantasy boost for the existing player base.

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The World Pets update fundamentally changes how players interact with animals that were previously restricted to passive decoration within their C.A.M.P. shelters. Players can now summon any owned pet directly from their Pip-Boy to explore the world as a loyal companion that mimics the behavior found in mainline Fallout entries.

These companions allow for precise tactical commands, enabling players to order their pets to stay, follow, attack enemies, or protect the player from incoming harm. This shift transforms pets from simple aesthetic choices into integral components of both combat and exploration strategies.

Bethesda has introduced significant progression systems for these animal allies, allowing them to level up to a maximum cap of 200. Through combat engagement and specific upgrades, players can increase their pet's health points and damage output, creating deeply personalized allies.

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During the current Public Test Server phase, Bethesda provides one pet of each species for players to test immediately. However, once the test concludes and the update hits live servers, players will retain only the pets they have previously obtained through normal gameplay loops.

The update features a diverse roster of companions including cats, dogs, Radhogs, and the formidable Deathclaws. Deathclaws represent a major power fantasy shift for the franchise, evolving from apex predators that once devastated players at Quarry Junction to loyal guardians.

These reptilian giants come with unique passive abilities that significantly aid resource gathering and loot acquisition. The Dark Titan ability helps them locate Black Titanium while exploring, providing a tangible advantage for crafting high-tier equipment.

Another Deathclaw-specific trait, Fun-Festation, rewards players with extra Legendary Items for completing Infestations. As this ability levels up, it can eventually grant three-star Legendary items, drastically improving character build potential and end-game viability.

Other pet species also possess distinct buffs detailed in the PTS announcement, ensuring that every companion offers strategic value beyond mere companionship. This variety ensures that player choice in companion selection impacts both exploration efficiency and combat effectiveness in meaningful ways.

Beyond companion mechanics, the Public Test Server includes substantial improvements to the Skyline Valley region introduced in June 2024. Bethesda is applying significant visual and environmental updates to the area, including reworked mountains, hillsides, new pathways, and additional vegetation.

These changes aim to revitalize the landscape and provide a more immersive experience for players exploring this newer part of the map. The environmental tweaks are designed to enhance navigation and aesthetic appeal in what was previously a less polished zone.

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Players can also engage with new gameplay systems such as bounty hunting quests and a mysterious collectible questline involving glass canisters. These additions provide fresh narrative hooks and objectives for veterans returning to the game.

A major addition is the introduction of Hideouts, which are large-scale enemy outposts offering substantial rewards for clearing them. These outposts provide a structured way to engage with end-game content and test high-level combat strategies against challenging enemy waves.

The system is still in early testing, with a full launch expected in spring 2027, but offers a glimpse into future large-scale PvPvE opportunities. The staggered rollout allows Bethesda to refine companion mechanics before introducing the more complex Hideout systems.

To participate in the Public Test Server, players must install the Fallout 76 PTS client through their Xbox or PlayStation game library. Access requires joining the Bethesda Game Studios Discord server and following specific instructions to obtain an access code.

The test environment features two specific locations: The Forever Farm in Burning Springs and Vault 63's Immortality Sector in Skyline Valley. Each Hideout location features four difficulty levels, with tougher challenges yielding better rewards for successful completion.

Players should note that all rewards earned during the PTS phase are temporary and will not carry over to live servers. The World Pets update remains on track for a December 1 release to all players, while Hideouts will require further development time.

Fans waiting for news on Fallout 3 and Fallout New Vegas remakes can now enjoy enhanced gameplay in the existing Fallout 76 world while anticipating future franchise expansions from Bethesda.