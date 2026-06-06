Fallout 3 Unreal Engine Remaster Leaves Gamers Stunned

A dedicated fan has created an stunning early version of a remastered Fallout 3 using Unreal Engine 5, leaving gamers in awe.

As the first game to be developed and published by Bethesda after purchasing the Fallout IP for a whopping $5.75 million from Interplay Entertainment back in 2007, Fallout 3 had a lot to prove.

By its release in 2008, the Fallout series was already a beloved franchise, but with Fallout 3 earning multiple coveted awards and receiving praise for its open-ended gameplay and character-leveling system to name but a few, it swiftly became regarded as one of the best video game releases of all time. Now, almost two decades on, and Fallout 3 is remembered fondly by fans, especially as it was soon followed by what many consider to be the best game in the series: Fallout: New Vegas, which launched back in 2010.

However, despite its popularity, Fallout 3 joins the army of early 2000 game releases that are yet to welcome an official remake. This is always baffling to me, as their early popularity should be an indication of how well a remake would sell.

However, with Bethesda currently in the trenches when it comes to the development of both Fallout 5 and The Elder Scrolls VI, it is safe to assume that a Fallout 3 remake is the last thing on their minds. Whilst Bethesda may not be giving the fans what they want, one YouTuber most certainly is after showing us what the 2008 RPG could look like thanks to a remaster using Unreal Engine 5.

YouTuber Julian Uccetta recently took to their channel to showcase Fallout 3, as we have never seen it before, after porting it using Unreal Engine 5. In the video, shared just last month, we can see an early playtest of the new-and-improved title, and it is safe to say that the Bethesda title has never looked better, whilst still maintaining the magic that made it as loved as it was.

"This is a very early, very buggy playtest of a full port of Fallout 3 in Unreal Engine 5.7," the video description reads. "This was entirely built using a plugin system I am currently working on called 'Gamebryo Unreal' which will allow any old Gamebryo Bethesda title from Morrowind to Fallout: New Vegas to easily be ported to Unreal Engine by simply opening the project and selecting the location of the games' data.

" Although Julian Uccetta makes it clear that this is an early version of the remaster, with the recording only achieving 30fps, the potential is most definitely there, and fans took to the comments to share their thoughts. Subscribe to our newsletter for Fallout remaster coverage Get deeper coverage on Fallout remasters by subscribing to our newsletter — technical breakdowns, standout mod showcases, and curated community reactions that unpack fan ports and engine remasters for readers who want context and analysis.

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"This is the exact remaster I want! " One comment read. "Original assets just with a new engine supporting real shadows, lights and effects! " Another agreed, adding,"I legitimately thought this was a leak of the remaster.

Good stuff!

" With another claiming,"This is the remaster I would want. Keeping the grime, ancient look that the original game had. But just with higher resolution textures, and better lighting", it seems as though the YouTuber has nailed what fans are looking for in that official Fallout 3 remaster, so let us hope that Bethesda is taking notes.

Fallout 3 Like Action RPG Systems Released October 28, 2008 ESRB M for Mature: Blood and Gore, Intense Violence, Sexual Themes, Strong Language, Use of Drugs Developer Bethesda Game Studios Publisher Bethesda Softworks Engine Gamebryo Franchise Fallout Genre Action RPG Powered by Expand Collapse





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