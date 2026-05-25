Fallout 3 and New Vegas Remakes Possibly Delayed Until 2027 or Later

Reports and insider speculation suggest Bethesda is working on modern remakes of both Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas, but with a possible release date of 2027 or later. The Elder Scrolls 6 is also in the works and may not be released until 2028-2029.

Reports and insider speculation have reignited excitement among Fallout fans with rumors suggesting that Bethesda is working on modern remakes of both Fallout 3 and Fallout : New Vegas.

The success of Amazon's Fallout television series has gamers hyped for the franchise's future and the strong reception to The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered shows there's clear demand for updated versions of Bethesda's classic RPGs. Although Bethesda has yet to officially confirm these rumored remakes, speculation points toward updated graphics, gameplay improvements, and quality-of-life upgrades that could finally bring these beloved Fallout games to modern audiences.

Gamers are particularly hopeful that these titles could introduce a new generation of players to two of the best entries in the Fallout franchise, while also giving longtime players a refreshed experience. However, gaming insider Jez Cordon has provided a new update on the possible timeline for the Fallout 3 and New Vegas remakes, and it has gamers completely torn.

According to recent reports from Jez Cordon, the Fallout 3 and New Vegas remakes are likely not going to release anytime before 2027, with The Elder Scrolls 6 apparently not coming out until between 2028 and 2029. While some gamers were hopeful for a shadow-drop of the Fallout 3 or New Vegas remake sometime in 2026 in celebration of Fallout 4's 10-year anniversary or New Vegas' 15-year anniversary, it seems increasingly unlikely given Bethesda hasn't even confirmed either project yet.

Bethesda is deep in development on The Elder Scrolls 6, and the wait for the project is really starting to weigh on gamers. However, with the focus on TES6 and its release being way off, there's still hope of an Oblivion-style surprise release for a Fallout 3 remake.

Some gamers are expressing frustration with Bethesda's development cycle, with others questioning whether a Fallout 3 remaster is necessary at all, citing the problematic launch of Oblivion and concerns about Bethesda's ability to produce a worthwhile remake. Ultimately, based on Cordon's predictions, the situation has gamers overwhelmingly frustrated and largely confused, and it doesn't seem like Fallout fans are going to be getting the Fallout 3 or New Vegas remakes as soon as some would've hoped





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Bethesda Fallout Fallout 3 Fallout: New Vegas The Elder Scrolls 6 Remake Remaster Delayed

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