Court documents reveal Fallon accuses Jollette of hot water assault and defamation via Reddit posts in NYC. Civil suit seeks damages for injuries and career harm.

New York Supreme Court filings from December 2025 expose a severe legal conflict between actress Fallon and Netflix star Casimere Jollette. The civil complaint details a physical altercation at Tribeca Park alongside an alleged online harassment campaign targeting Fallon's professional reputation. Fallon alleges that Jollette initiated a violent encounter that resulted in significant medical needs and interrupted her work schedule. The lawsuit further contends that Jollette orchestrated anonymous defamatory posts on Reddit to damage Fallon's standing in the modeling industry. This legal action represents a direct escalation of tensions following public speculation regarding Fallon's relationship with Stranger Things actor David Harbour.

Physical Altercation And Medical Consequences

The core of Fallon's complaint centers on an incident where Jollette allegedly approached her while she was seated on a bench in Tribeca Park during December 2025. According to the court documents, Jollette intentionally threw hot water at Fallon before repeatedly punching her during the confrontation. Fallon states that this physical aggression caused severe injuries that required immediate medical attention to treat. The legal filing asserts that the recovery process from these injuries directly prevented Fallon from working and generated substantial medical bills. These physical damages form the foundational basis for the civil damages sought by Fallon against the actress.

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Online Defamation And Career Impact

Beyond the physical assault, the lawsuit accuses Jollette of orchestrating a smear campaign using anonymous Reddit posts to discredit Fallon. Fallon claims Jollette authored deleted posts that falsely labeled her a homewrecker within the marriage between David Harbour and singer Lily Allen. Although media outlets and fans had speculated about a romance between Harbour and Fallon following his separation from Allen, neither party has confirmed a relationship. The civil suit further alleges that these online statements disparaged Fallon's modeling career by falsely claiming she never worked with a legitimate agency. Fallon maintains that all assertions in the initial post and a subsequent January follow-up post are entirely false.

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Legal Precedent And Sealed Records

The current civil suit follows a previous attempt by Fallon to pursue criminal charges against Jollette regarding the same alleged incidents. McGovern noted that the court previously dismissed the criminal case, which may have influenced the decision to file a civil complaint instead. The Manhattan District Attorney's Office confirmed to the New York Post that the record related to the prior criminal matter has been sealed by the court. While the lawsuit attributes the anonymous Reddit posts directly to Jollette, it does not provide evidence explaining how Jollette was identified as the author of the messages. This lack of attribution detail raises questions about the evidentiary support for the defamation claims within the civil court proceedings.