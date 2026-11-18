The president brushed off a rare and concerning series of tech outages.

Jimmy Fallon is baffled by the president’s casual response to the escalating worldwide outages across platforms and systems. The late-night host roasted Donald Trump for his blasé reaction to “a bunch of outages that have affected Microsoft, the FAA, United Airlines, and Chase Bank.

” “When you’re big and powerful, and you have all the money, things like that happen. It’s fine,” he said.

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“Seems pretty casual,” he continued. “Trump was like, ‘I lost all my power after the midterms. Why shouldn’t everyone else? ’ You know?

”host quipped, “Trump didn’t seem fazed. He was like, ‘Outages happen all the time. Melania’s phone hasn’t worked for 15 years, so... ’”Fallon also sounded the alarm on the president’s response.

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“That’s the odd thing about Trump, though. The calmer he is, the more panicked I get. It’s like, why is he not freaking out? ” Fallon continued to examine the vulnerabilities exposed by the outages, mocking Trump in the process.

“Meanwhile, today, the NSA’s highly classified internal communications network,” said Fallon. “When he heard the NSA went down, Trump was like, ‘Is that the one that goes to the moon? ’ And then they go, ‘No, that’s NASA. ’”Fallon went on to show fake statements from various global companies that experienced issues over the last several days, fromAuto-renews at $119.99 yearly.

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