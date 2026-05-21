Fallon Jokes About Trump Controlling DOJ, IRS Deal, and Tax Returns

Jimmy Fallon mocks the Department of Justice and the IRS’s deal that says the IRS can never audit President Trump or his family, and jokes about Trump controlling the DOJ and his tax returns.

during a skit on his show, saying, ‘ Trump controls the DOJ , told them, ‘Make it go my way. ’ So he got immunity, no more audits, OMG.

” He joked that Trump ‘is so happy LOL, popping bottles like Kash Patel. ’ Fallon continued the bit by mocking the confusion around the controversy, saying, ‘DJT says DOJ, is it illegal?

‘IDK. ’ DJT stops IRS, is that sketchy? Y-E-S.’ Fallon continued his segment with, ‘If FBI is MIA, Trump says, ‘OK, BRB! I got to watch the UFC.

’” Jimmy breaks down the Department of Justice and the IRS’ deal that says the IRS can never audit President Trump or his family. The long-running feud between Fallon and Trump continues after an ongoing back-and-forth that originated from one of Fallon’s 2016 segments, where the host tussled Trump’s hair to ‘see if it was real. ’TRUMP ‘MAY RELEASE’ HIS TAX RETURNS AFTER IRS SETTLEMENT Fallon concluded his skit in a series of acronyms and shorthands: ‘IRS v. DOJ SMH IFYKYK. NGL it’s S-U-S. TL;DR: WTF!





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Fallon Trump DOJ IRS Deal Immunity Audits Tax Returns Controlling Jokes Controversy Buzzing Public Discourse Conspiracy Theories Acronyms Shorthands

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