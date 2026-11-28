A fallen tree damaged two cars at a Camden County home, leaving a family without a way to get around.

A Pine Hill mother says her family is struggling to get to work, school and other everyday necessities after the Thanksgiving storm. A fallen tree damaged two cars outside a Camden County family's home during Thursday's powerful storm, leaving the family without a working vehicle.

WATCH HERE Strong winds and rain brought down trees and power lines across Pennsylvania and New Jersey on Thanksgiving. New Jersey was under a statewide state of emergency. Amato said the tree damaged two vehicles outside the family's home – one belonging to her father and the other to her partner.

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"His windshield is smashed, the corner has like a hole in it and the dashboard got ruined," she said of one vehicle. The second damaged car has special meaning to the family because it previously belonged to Amato's partner's grandfather. The loss has created an immediate transportation problem for the family. Amato is supporting three children while attending skin care school and said she has been relying on classmates and rideshares to get there.