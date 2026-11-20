Fall River Public Schools clarified that classes remain open on November 19, correcting a viral AI-generated flyer claiming cancellation for the Grand Theft Auto VI launch.

Officials in the Fall River Public Schools district confirmed on Wednesday that all classes remain scheduled for Thursday, November 19, following a wave of confusion caused by a fabricated notification. The district received a surge of angry calls and emails from parents after a flyer circulated online claiming schools were closed due to the release of the video game Grand Theft Auto VI. This artificial intelligence-generated document incorrectly stated that institutions would shut down to allow students to play the new title.

Clarifying the School Closure Misinformation

The bogus flyer, which featured a graphic of a computer console joystick, asserted that Fall River Public Schools would be closed on November 19 because of the highly anticipated release of Grand Theft Auto VI. It included a message recognizing the release as a significant cultural event with potential impacts on student focus. District administrators quickly moved to counter this misinformation, stating that schools are not cancelled and will operate on their regular schedules the next day. The administration urged families to rely only on official communication channels for any updates regarding school operations.

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Widespread Fake News Across Massachusetts Districts

The incident was not isolated to a single community, as other educational institutions across Massachusetts also faced similar challenges with viral hoaxes. School administrators in Somerville issued notices to alert students and parents that schools were not closed after becoming aware of clever flyers advertising cancellations. Similarly, a flyer suggesting that St John's Prep in Danvers would be closed on Thursday surfaced online while school was already in session. These coordinated fake messages targeted multiple districts simultaneously, creating a broad pattern of digital disruption.

Corporate and Educational Preparedness for Launch Day

Beyond the immediate confusion of fake notifications, numerous US schools and companies prepared for the potential impact of the game launch. Many employers worried about managing an extreme influx of sick calls or absences as employees sought to take the day off. Millions of people booked the day off to enjoy the game without guilt, anticipating it would be the biggest entertainment release of all time. Some commenters found the fake flyer hilarious, with users noting that no superintendent would logically cancel school for a video game release.

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Game Details and Financial Predictions

Grand Theft Auto VI is the franchise's first new game in 13 years, set in Vice City, a pastiche of Miami. The narrative follows Jason and Lucia, criminals who get caught in a bigger conspiracy after an easy job goes wrong. Set in the fictional state of Leonida, inspired by Florida, the map is twice the size of GTA 5's. It includes six areas: Vice City, the Leonida Keys, Grassrivers, Port Gellhorn, Ambrosia, and Mount Kalaga National Park. Rockstar announced the map details while hype continues to grow globally.

Budget Estimates and Sales Projections

The game has been in full production since 2020 and is reportedly one of the most expensive ever made. Estimates put the budget at over $1 billion, reflecting the massive scale of development. Pre-order sales surged to an estimated $1.65 billion before the game came out on Thursday. Industry analysts expect sales to bring in another $3 billion to $5 billion in just the first week. David Riedel, a father from Pittsburgh, told The New York Times he negotiated with his son over dinner about whether to skip school, highlighting the cultural weight of the event.