Fall River Public Schools confirmed classes remain open on Thursday, November 19, debunking a viral AI-generated flyer claiming closure for the Grand Theft Auto VI launch.

Fall River Public Schools in Massachusetts issued an urgent clarification after a viral digital flyer claimed all classes were canceled on Thursday, November 19. The false notice asserted that students were granted a day off to celebrate the highly anticipated release of Grand Theft Auto VI. District officials confirmed the document was entirely fabricated and insisted that all schools remain open on their regular schedules.

Fabricated Notice Sparks Parental Panic

Chaotic reactions flooded the district offices as angry parents contacted administrators via phone and email regarding the alleged closure. The bogus flyer stated that Fall River Public Schools would be closed due to the cultural impact of the video game release. It featured a graphic of a computer console joystick and warned about the potential impact on student focus. The district quickly verified the document was AI-generated and instructed families to ignore the false information.

Also read St. Johns River Water Management District activates Emergency Operations Center ahead of significant flood threat

Official Reaffirmation of Regular Schedule

Administrators in Fall River emphasized that schools are not cancelled and will operate as usual on Thursday, November 19. The district urged parents to rely solely on official communication channels for accurate information about school closures. This warning came after the fabricated notice spread rapidly online, causing confusion among families who believed the claim. Officials worked to dispel the rumors and reassure the community that educational activities would proceed normally.

Wider Spread of Similar Digital Hoaxes

Other educational institutions across Massachusetts also faced challenges from similar misinformation campaigns targeting the game release. School administrators in Somerville released a notice alerting students and parents that schools were not closed despite online rumors. A separate flyer suggesting that St John's Prep in Danvers would be closed on Thursday surfaced while school was actually in session. These coordinated hoaxes demonstrated the ease with which false information can spread through digital channels.

Advertisement

Gaming Industry Anticipation and Economic Scale

The fake flyers highlighted the massive cultural anticipation surrounding Grand Theft Auto VI, the franchise's first new title in 13 years. Rockstar Games reports the map is set in Vice City, a pastiche of Miami, and follows characters Jason and Lucia. The fictional state of Leonida is inspired by Florida and features areas like the Leonida Keys and Mount Kalaga National Park. The game has been in full production since 2020, with an estimated budget exceeding one billion dollars.

Impact on Student Attendance and Parental Negotiations

Many US schools and companies prepared for a potential influx of absences as millions booked time off to play the new game. David Riedel, a father in Pittsburgh, reported negotiating with his 15-year-old son about skipping school for the launch. Seattle Public Schools sent reminders that Thursday remains a regular instructional day despite the excitement. Teachers noted that students could enjoy the game guilt-free over the weekend, acknowledging the historic scale of the release.

Projected Financial Success and Global Reach

Pre-order sales for the game surged to an estimated 1.65 billion dollars before its launch on Thursday. Financial projections suggest sales could generate an additional 3 to 5 billion dollars in the first week alone. This economic impact underscores the significance of the event beyond just entertainment, affecting local economies and school attendance rates nationwide. The widespread reaction to the fake flyer reflects the deep integration of gaming culture into daily life and community expectations.