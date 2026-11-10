Fall Out Boy to Play T-Mobile Park on Aug. 24, 2027

Fall Out Boy will bring its Twilight of the Punks Stadium Tour to T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Aug. 24, 2027, the first 2027 concert booked at the venue.

The Seattle Mariners announced on Monday that Fall Out Boy will bring its Twilight of the Punks North America Stadium Tour to T-Mobile Park on Aug. 24, 2027. The announcement makes Fall Out Boy the first artist to book a 2027 concert at the Seattle ballpark. The show is scheduled for the Mariners' home venue in Seattle, Washington, and marks a return for the band to one of the city's largest stages.

The date was revealed by the Mariners, the team that operates T-Mobile Park. The stadium concert is part of the band's broader North America tour, which takes its name from the Twilight of the Punks title. The Mariners' announcement confirmed the Seattle stop without listing any other dates in the source material.

Also read Fall Out Boy Announces Twilight of the Punks Tour for 2027 with New Single ACES

Fall Out Boy Returns to T-Mobile Park After 2021 Tour

Fall Out Boy previously performed at T-Mobile Park in 2021, when the group co-headlined the Hella Mega Tour alongside Green Day and Weezer. According to the Mariners, that earlier appearance at the Seattle venue set the stage for the band's 2027 return. The Hella Mega Tour brought three major pop-punk and alternative rock acts to the same stadium bill, making the 2021 visit one of the band's most notable recent stops in the region.

The 2027 performance will also be the band's first concert in Seattle since March 1, 2024, when Fall Out Boy played at Climate Pledge Arena. That gap between indoor arena and outdoor stadium shows gives the upcoming date a different scale from the band's most recent visit to the city. Fans who saw the group at the arena in 2024 will now have the opportunity to see it in a larger outdoor setting.

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Fall Out Boy is a two-time Grammy-nominated group with a career that spans two decades. Over that time, the band has released multiple chart-topping albums and hit singles, including 'Sugar, We're Goin Down,' 'Thnks fr th Mmrs,' and 'Centuries.' Those songs are likely to form a central part of the catalog that audiences will hear at the stadium show, given the band's long run of popular releases.

T-Mobile Park Concert Schedule and Past Performers

T-Mobile Park has hosted a range of major touring acts, and the Mariners stated that the stadium welcomed two artists in 2026 and five concert shows in 2025. The Fall Out Boy date adds another entry to a calendar that the team is building for future seasons. The announcement also confirms that the venue is already booking concerts well ahead of the 2027 season.

Past concert performers at the stadium include Post Malone, Noah Kahan, Hozier, My Chemical Romance, Stray Kids, The Lumineers, and Fuerza Regida. That list spans rock, pop, indie folk, and Latin music, reflecting the variety of genres the venue has attracted. Fall Out Boy's booking continues that pattern by bringing a pop-punk headliner with a long catalog to the same grounds.

What the 2027 Stadium Date Means for Seattle Fans

For Seattle fans, the Aug. 24, 2027 date offers a clear timeline for planning travel, tickets, and attendance at a stadium show. The date is the key detail that concertgoers will need to plan around, since it is the only date the Mariners announced for the band in the source material. Fans should check official Mariners and T-Mobile Park channels for ticket information and on-sale details as they are released.

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The announcement also signals that stadium tours remain an important part of the live music calendar in Seattle. With the band returning to T-Mobile Park more than five years after its 2021 appearance, the show gives local audiences a chance to see a long-running group perform in a full outdoor venue. The Mariners' decision to open the 2027 calendar with Fall Out Boy sets a clear starting point for the venue's upcoming concert schedule.