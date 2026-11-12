Fall Out Boy Debut New Single 'Aces' At Los Angeles Pop-Up Show

Fall Out Boy performs new track Aces live in Los Angeles with lead singer Patrick Stump reflecting on the natural return to the studio and band dynamics.

The American rock band Fall Out Boy returned to live performance with a surprise pop-up show at the Koreatown Plaza in Los Angeles on Tuesday. During the intimate concert, the group performed their brand-new single titled Aces for the first time. The live debut was met with immediate enthusiasm as the audience began scream-singing the lyrics alongside the band.

Stump On The Natural Reunion

Lead vocalist Patrick Stump noted that the four-year gap between the group entering the studio and this new release was a natural progression rather than a forced reunion. He clarified that he and bassist Pete Wentz have maintained constant communication throughout the hiatus, continuously writing material even when they did not feel they had something substantial to share.

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Stump explained that the decision to record came organically when the duo identified a song they felt compelled to release. This spontaneous creative impulse led them to book studio time without overthinking the process, marking a return to their collaborative roots.

Stump Uses Vintage 2008 Amplifiers

Guitarist Joe Trohman revealed that he utilized the exact same amplifiers for the new track that he used on the 2008 hit Sugar. Although Trohman stated he is not typically motivated by nostalgia, he found the sound of those vintage units eerie and fitting. He noted that hearing the same tone come out of the speakers felt surprisingly fresh and modern.

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Trohman attributed this new perspective to his growth as a musician. He explained that he now understands music theory in a way he did not when he was nineteen. This deeper technical knowledge allowed him to approach the familiar equipment with a different mindset, resulting in a unique sonic texture for the new record.

Reunion With Producer Neal Avron

The band reunited with their producer Neal Avron to craft the new single, emphasizing a meticulous approach to recording. Stump expressed that he missed the slow, detailed production style Avron employs. He contrasted the current process with the rushed recording sessions of the 2010s, describing Avron as having a perfectionist approach similar to filmmaker Stanley Kubrick.

Stump recalled that they took thousands of takes to get the sound right. They spent extensive time adjusting microphone placement and refining minute audio details. This granular level of production stood in stark contrast to the speed and economy that characterized much of modern pop music.

Modern Music Consumption Trends

The group acknowledged that the current music landscape differs significantly from the radio-dominated era of 2008. Stump observed that pop radio was once a pervasive force that dictated musical trends. He noted that the frustration with those gatekeepers influenced their earlier work, but the industry has since shifted dramatically.

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Stump pointed out that listeners now build their own playlists and decide what they like independently. This lack of traditional gatekeepers has given the band a sense of freedom in how they release music. The group noted that while they initially planned a specific single, the audience ultimately chose what resonated with them.

Detailed Production Process

The recording process involved careful selection of instrumentation and equipment. Stump mentioned that drummer Andy Hurley insisted on picking the specific drum microphones used for the track. This level of detail had not been a priority in recent years but returned as a key component of their sound.

The band broke a speaker cabinet during the initial tracking sessions, which caused the electronics to blow up. Despite this technical mishap, the group continued to refine the track. They spent considerable time adjusting elements such as panning feedback swells to the left channel to achieve the desired audio effect.

Stump reflected that his daily life is highly task-oriented and regimented. He found the open-ended question of what their music should sound like in 2026 to be a much larger challenge than his household chores. He emphasized that creating art requires a specific reason and standard that goes beyond simply doing it for the sake of it.