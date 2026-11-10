Fall Out Boy Announces Twilight of the Punks Tour for 2027 with New Single ACES

Fall Out Boy launches their 2027 global stadium tour across Europe and North America, premiering the new single ACES and celebrating 25 years together.

Rock band Fall Out Boy has officially confirmed the Twilight of the Punks Tour, a massive 36-date global itinerary scheduled for 2027. The announcement was made on Monday, November 9, alongside the release of ACES, their first original single in over three years. Released via Atlantic Records, the track marks a significant milestone as the group celebrates 25 years together.

Tour Dates and European Leg Details

Promoted by Live Nation, the global run will span stadiums and arenas across Europe, the United Kingdom, and North America. The European leg opens on May 17 at Prague's O2 Arena and continues through 11 countries. Supports for this section include the bands Day to Remember and Neck Deep.

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The European schedule is extensive, visiting Budapest, Milan, Madrid, Lyon, Brussels, Mönchengladbach, Glasgow, Dublin, and Manchester. A major peak of this leg occurs on June 5 at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The European section concludes on June 13 at the Atlas Arena in Łódź, Poland.

North American Stadium Schedule

The North American segment consists of 21 stadium dates, beginning on July 13 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The tour wraps up on August 26 at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon. Supporting acts for all North American dates are The Offspring and The Story So Far.

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Key venues include Toronto's Rogers Stadium, Boston's Fenway Park, Citi Field in Queens, and Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The run also features a hometown show at Chicago's Soldier Field, marking the band's first headline stadium performance in the city where they originally formed.

Marketing Campaign and Release Strategy

The rollout for the tour and single relied on an elaborate digital campaign. Starting in late October, Fall Out Boy teased a fictional Twilight Town Mall and rebuilt their website into an interactive shopping directory. They also launched the Two Quarters Arcade in partnership with Brooklyn agency LOOP.

This digital initiative allowed fans to remotely control a real claw machine to win band-branded plush items. The campaign generated close to a million site visits and 6.1 million minutes of watch time, eventually crashing their servers. ACES was produced and mixed by longtime collaborator Neal Avron, with a music video directed by Brendan Walter.

Ticket Sales and Market Context

General sale tickets for the Twilight of the Punks Tour go on sale on Thursday, November 12. North American sales begin at 10 a.m. local time, while European and U.K. sales start at noon. Most markets are included, except for Lyon, Brussels, Paris, and Łódź, which have a delayed sale on Friday, November 13.

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Artist presale tickets are available starting Wednesday, November 11. A Reserved by Spotify presale is also offered in select North American markets. The band brings significant commercial weight to the tour, having secured four No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200, including three consecutive wins.

Their recent success includes the 2023 album So Much For Stardust, which debuted at No. 1 on the Top Rock Albums chart. Its lead single, Love From the Other Side, became their first No. 1 on Alternative Airplay. This tour follows their 2021 Hella Mega Tour co-headline with Green Day and Weezer.

The North American itinerary also includes specific stops on July 16 at Truist Park in Atlanta, August 3 at Atlantic City Beach in New Jersey, August 7 at Morton Amphitheater in Kansas City, Missouri, and August 13 at America First Field in Sandy, Utah. This extensive schedule cements Fall Out Boy's status as a leading act in the current rock landscape.