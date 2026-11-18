Fall of Kylo Ren issue 4 establishes Tava Ren as the definitive canonical successor to Mara Jade. This new character bridges the sequel trilogy gaps with a compelling red-haired assassin storyline.

Star Wars officially identifies Tava Ren as the most compelling canonical successor to the beloved Legends character Mara Jade following the release of Fall of Kylo Ren #4. Written by Charles Soule with art by Will Sliney, the comic book issue solidifies Tava's narrative importance within the official timeline while she rebuilds her faction.

The Origins Of Tava Ren And Her Faction

Tava Ren first emerged in the previous Legacy of Vader series before becoming a central figure in the current Fall of Kylo Ren storyline. She leads a reorganized group of dark side warriors known as the Knights of Ren, a faction distinct from the one formerly commanded by Kylo Ren.

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Supreme Leader Snoke originally ordered Ben Solo to abandon his original followers before the events of The Force Awakens. Tava stepped into this leadership void, creating a new iteration of the group that operates independently yet remains intertwined with Kylo's destiny.

Tava Ren As The New Mara Jade Archetype

Mara Jade began as an assassin for Emperor Palpatine in Timothy Zahn's Heir to the Empire novel before eventually marrying Luke Skywalker. Although Legends material is no longer canon, her archetype as a powerful, red-haired female warrior with a complex relationship to a Skywalker has remained iconic among fans.

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Tava Ren mirrors this legacy through her own red hair, Force-using capabilities, and assassin background. She shares a flirtatious rivalry with Kylo Ren, echoing the dynamic that defined Mara Jade's connection to Luke Skywalker in the older Expanded Universe continuity.

Key Plot Revelations In Issue Number Four

Issue four details the reunion between Kylo Ren and the Knights of Ren between The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker. Kylo is forced to assist Tava in destroying a powerful assassin droid after she deliberately places him in danger while securing the Umbral Shard artifact.

After the droid's destruction, Tava rejects the loyalty of the existing Knights who wish to rejoin Kylo. She declares her intention to rebuild the group as a genuine order rather than a broken reflection, a stance that Kylo supports by calling her the last true Knight of Ren.

Future Implications For The Star Wars Timeline

Tava Ren watches a mysterious holo-recording of an ancient version of her predecessor in the opening pages, signaling her commitment to restoring the Knights of Ren to their original glory. Her survival post-Rise of Skywalker positions her as a key bridge between the sequel trilogy and future narratives.

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With Ben Solo's death in Episode IX, Tava's independent faction offers a new direction for dark side storytelling. The comic book remains available now from Marvel Comics for readers seeking to explore this evolved chapter of the Star Wars canon.