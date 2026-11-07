Fall comfort meals you’ll make over & over again

Fall comfort meals This collection of Easy Weeknight Meals will help you figure out what’s for dinner tonight! Creamy Pumpkin Pasta This creamy 30-minute vegetarian pasta made with canned pumpkin puree is an easy fall […]

I usually have a can of pumpkin puree in the pantry, but I don’t just use it for making. This pumpkin pasta is another one of my go-to fall recipes.

I love how creamy the sauce is, that it’s weeknight-friendly and ready in 30 minutes, and that it uses arecipe is made in one pot and uses premade cheese-filled ravioli, cooked until al dente in a ground beef tomato base in 30 minutes. Some of my favorite recipes are one-pot dishes, and this Ravioli soup is def in my top 10 faves.

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In between my kids’ schedule, my schedule, and my husband’s schedule, Ieasy recipes that use as little dishes as possible so I don’t have to cleanup much! That’s were this Ravioli Soup comes in! One of my favorite parts about this ravioli soup recipe is that it’s a meal on its own, but if you served it withand potatoes recipe is made in one pan and is easy to throw together with thighs or drumsticks, potatoes, and a simple sauce.

This one pan chicken and potatoes is what I make when I don’t want to stand in the kitchen. I use chicken thighs or drumsticks, toss in some baby potatoes, and bake everything together in a 9×13.gnocchi tossed in a pesto sauce with Greek yogurt and chicken broth. Soft gnocchi and a simple sauce that comes together fast for busy nights.

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One of my favorite ways to eat gnocchi is with a creamy pesto sauce, and luckily my kids are just as into it as I am. You can literally toss gnocchi with pesto and call it dinner, but I like to doctor mine up a little with Greek yogurt to make it creamy, chicken broth to give me more sauce, and a little extra seasoning.

This pesto gnocchi is still super simple and comes together in about 15 minutes with store-bought pesto and gnocchi. And if you have the time, you can always useare my favorite legume, and I realized recently that I’d never actually shared my chickpea soup recipe. It’s one I make often enough that I stopped thinking of it as something to write down.

I usually throw it together with pantry chickpeas, whatever vegetables I have, and let it simmer while I do other things. This chickpea soup is basic, flexible, and ends up being lunch for a few days without any extra planning. If I’m eating at Olive Garden, I’m ordering their chicken gnocchi soup. every. single. time. It’s one of my favorites, which is exactly why I wanted to figure out how to make it at home.

After a few rounds of testing, this chicken gnocchi soup landed exactly where I wanted it. It’s creamy but not heavy, with vegetables, chicken breast, and potato gnocchi. I might be biased, but this version tastes better to me than the Olive Garden one, and I love the fact that I can control how thick it is and how much chicken and gnocchi actually end up in the bowl.usually happens on weeknights for me when I don’t feel like juggling a bunch of steps. Everything stays in one pan, the sauce comes together quickly, and I don’t have to babysit it. Once the salmon goes back in, it’s basically done, and that’s the part I like most.

The Tuscan sauce is made with Parmesan, sun-dried tomatoes, and spinach, and it all comes together in thethe salmon is cooked in. I like that the salmon stays simple while the sauce does the heavy lifting. It’s rich without being over-the-top and feels complete without needing much else on the plate.might be my favorite skillet dinner I’ve made lately.

My kids love anything with pasta and red sauce, so this was already going to be a safe bet, but the fact that it only takes about 10 minutes of prep makes it even better. Once the chicken is cut up, the rest comes together pretty fast. It’s basically a one-pot chicken parmesan pasta, in that it gives you the chicken parm idea without having to bread cutlets or deal with multiple pans.

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You brown the chicken, cook the pasta right in the sauce, then finish it with Parmesan and mozzarella at the end. It’s easy, filling, and very much the kind of dinner I keep in rotation because it does not take a ton of effort. , so this is one of those recipes that doesn’t feel fussy to me, even though phyllo always scares people a little.

It’s really just a phyllo meat pie with layers of phyllo, and once you do it one time, the whole thing makes a lot more sense. What I like about Egyptian goulash is that it cuts clean, feeds a bunch of people, and works just as well for dinner as it does when you want something you can set in the middle of the table and let everyone grab.

The only part that really matters is keeping the phyllo covered while you work and not rushing the layeringYumna Jawad, who was born in Africa to Lebanese parents and moved to the US at 11 years old, is beloved by millions of fans globally on Instagram, TikTok, and her website,for her unique, delicious, creative and easy recipes that often go viral on social media. She has grown her massive following from scratch the past decade and has recently founded a new culinary venture,, launched in November 2022.

Yumna’s viral food trends have been featured by Live with Kelly & Ryan, The Today Show, Good Morning America, PEOPLE, Vogue, and the New York Times. A graduate from the University of Michigan Business School, she now lives in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with her husband and two kids. Yumna’s parents are both Lebanese so she proudly features Lebanese, middle eastern and Ramadan recipes as part of her heritage.

Her first cookbook,, launched in May 2024 and is filled with over 100 approachable, unique and delicious “Middle Eastern meets Midwestern” recipes for the entire family. The cookbook hit the bestseller lists on Amazon, USA Today and Publisher’s Weekly.