Elevate your holiday menu with these expert-crafted cocktail recipes featuring Campari, Sasha Petraske's Manhattan, and spiced mulled cider for Thanksgiving.

Robb Report has published its definitive list of the ten best cocktails to mix for Thanksgiving, offering a structured guide to enhancing the holiday dining experience. The selection moves beyond standard beverages to include strategic drinks designed for specific moments before, during, and after the feast.

The publication emphasizes that while food dominates the table, a well-chosen cocktail can balance rich flavors and provide distinct moments of relaxation for guests. Expert mixologists recommend a progression of drinks that align with the culinary phases of the holiday gathering.

Also read Seasonal Cocktail Recipes for Holiday Entertaining

Starting with Italian tradition, the report highlights the Aperitivo phase where bitter herbs stimulate the appetite. Campari serves as the foundational element, mixed with sweet vermouth and soda water to create a low-alcohol aperitivo ideal for the initial cocktail hour.

For festive drinks, fresh cranberry syrup is recommended over ubiquitous cranberry juice cocktail. The process involves simmering whole cranberries to extract their deep flavor. This homemade syrup yields approximately twelve ounces and remains fresh in the refrigerator for about one month.

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The Autumn Manhattan, created by the legendary late bartender Sasha Petraske, splits the traditional whiskey base with apple brandy. Sweet vermouth adds red-fruit notes while Amaro Nonino contributes herbaceous orange nuances. Peychaud's Bitters add brightness to this vividly autumnal profile.

For a warming nightcap, the report features a labor-intensive Mulled Apple Cider spiked with Irish whiskey. The recipe calls for juicing fresh apples and mulling the juice with spices. It is served in pre-heated mugs topped with half-whipped unsweetened cream and a pinch of cinnamon.

New additions to the list include the Michigander, created by bartender Jason Schiffer to capture nostalgic autumn tastes. This drink combines apple brandy with Cynar, a bitter earthy Italian liqueur. Honey and fresh lemon juice provide warmth and balance against the leafy flavor.

The Autumn Negroni layers classic ingredients with seasonal profiles. It mixes gin, Campari, and amari with Fernet Branca for peppermint notes. Orange bitters and Cynar create a complex finish that changes with each sip.

Rosita offers a modern take on the Margarita, popularized by Gary Regan. This cocktail is bitter, sweet, and darker in profile. It uses grapefruit peel as a garnish to add a numbing textured bitterness.

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The updated Espresso Martini addresses the difficulty of sourcing fresh espresso by using cold brew. This ingredient has a longer shelf life and easier procurement. The drink is served up in a coupe with three coffee beans for dessert.

For large crowds, a batched punch serves as the quickest way to serve drinks. It can be pre-diluted and kept ice-cold in sealable bottles. Guests can be poured the punch directly as if it were wine.

The Brandy Alexander is revisited as a decadent post-meal delight. Increased measures of Cognac balance the crème de cacao and cream. The drink is shaken hard and garnished with a shave of fresh nutmeg.

Cygnet has also brought its ultra-premium non-alcoholic gin to the U.S., offering options for those avoiding alcohol. This brand joins The Glenlivet's new whisky with a white-wine cask finish in the holiday landscape.

The report serves as a comprehensive guide for hosts looking to elevate their Thanksgiving table with expertly crafted beverages.