Fall City Water District Issues Boil Notice for Multiple Areas

Fall City Water District mandates boil orders for downtown and school zones. Residents must use boiled or bottled water for drinking and cooking until further notice.

The Fall City Water District has issued an official notice requiring residents in specific zones to boil water before use. The mandate covers downtown Fall City, properties along Fall City-Redmond Road, Fall City-Preston Road, and David Powell Road.

Affected Zones and Educational Facilities

Two major educational institutions are directly impacted by this directive. Fall City Elementary School and Chief Kanim Middle School must comply with the safety protocol. The district has shut off drinking fountains at both schools as a precautionary measure.

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To support the student body and staff, the district is distributing bottled water. However, officials warn that these supplies are limited. Families should not rely solely on district distribution for long-term needs.

Mandatory Water Usage Restrictions

Residents in the designated areas must boil or use bottled water for drinking, brushing teeth, and food preparation. This restriction remains in effect until the district officially lifts the notice. The Fall City Water District urges immediate compliance to ensure public health safety.

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Timeline and Verification Steps

The notice does not specify an end date in the current communication. Residents must monitor official district channels for updates. The water must be brought to a rolling boil for one minute before use.

Broader Regional Health Context

This local directive contrasts with other regional news, including a deadly shooting briefing delay and a separate apartment fire rescue. While those events dominate broader news cycles, this water safety order requires immediate local attention and action from all households in the specified zones.