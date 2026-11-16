Fall 2024 Arts Preview: Doja Cat, Philip Glass, Paul Thomas Anderson, Tiago Rodrigues, and Robert Altman

Explore the must-see cultural events of the season, featuring Doja Cat and Latto at the Tour Ma Vie, a new production of Philip Glass and Robert Wilson's opera, Paul Thomas Anderson's documentary of Geese, a showcase of ornate paintings, Tiago Rodrigues' new Mars-set play, and Robert Altman's early stage adaptation film.

The Tour Ma Vie World Tour blows into Manhattan this fall, offering a double dose of tongue-twisting, unflappable cool as Doja and opener Latto run through memorable lyrical performances like the former’s “Get Into It ” and the latter’s “Big Energy.

”Few music-theater works have been as radical and instantly classic as this four-and-a-half-hour opera by Philip Glass and Robert Wilson. The 1976 U.S. premiere prompted then–critic Clive Barnes to call it “bizarre, occasionally boring, yet always intermittently beautiful. ” Now it has a new production by Es DevlinIf you weren’t able to get tickets to the Geese front man’s one-night-only solo concert this past December, you can see it via this gorgeous doc.

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It was directed by Paul Thomas Anderson and shot on 16-mm. and 35-mm. film, which reduces the stripped-down show to its starkest musical essentials. The museums and conservatories in these paintings are packed with ornate furniture, bookcases, flowers, and architectural doodads. They’re exuberant cabinets of wonder with pictures everywhere you look. Every inch offers discovery.

I love her obsessive joyous excess. The Portuguese playwright and director Tiago Rodrigues left scorch marks on the walls of BAM’s Harvey Theater in 2024 withHe’s back with a new play, set in 2077, in which a daughter chooses a one-way journey to Mars, leaving her father behind on a swiftly perishing Earth. Robert Altman spent much of the 1980s directing underseen film adaptations of stage plays.

This is the first of them, in which he wrings shaggy poetry from a melodrama about a James Dean fan club reuniting in their dusty Texas hometown 20 years after the actor’s death. The cast has a chemistry that’ll make you want to rise and join their choreographed doo-wop sing-along. Whatever will these cannibalistic girls get up to next?

The phenomenon returns for its final season and maybe some answers about what the high-school soccer players endured in their last months in the wilderness. How supernatural was any of this, really? Were the demons real? Guest stars Molly Ringwald, Devon Sawa, and June Squibb should help us find out.and sounding profoundly rejuvenated in his mid-70s.

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The worry we might not get another one out of him is demolished by a follow-up packing heaters such as “Looking for the Happy,” a delight for fans of the festive bits of hisThree enormous, elongated white bronze heads rise like sentinels. Eyes are closed, vacant; faces stretch into improbable forms; expressions hover between sleep, meditation, and withdrawal. These sculptural apparitions are accompanied by large charcoal drawings of more floating faces.

See this hushed, otherworldly gathering ofSiena in the 15th century was a magnet for the arts, a point that this museum makes through its exhibition “Siena: The Art of Bronze” and related concerts, including a program of music by the Franco-Flemish composers who converged on its glittering cathedral. The Antwerp-based vocal ensemble performs works by Du Fay, Ockeghem, Josquin, Isaac, and Agricola.

Set half a century after Denis Villeneuve’s sequel to the cyberpunk classic, this series flips the central conflict: Replicants have successfully revolted and now rule over us lowly humans. Michelle Yeoh plays a deteriorating replicant tasked with tracking down a former partner, while Hunter Schafer is a human who gets swept up in the hunt. Get real on your own time: The festival’s selections will be available to stream until November 29. Our critic picks four must-sees.

Documentary legend Barbara Kopple’s portrait of labor action in New York follows Teamsters, Amazon employees, and delivery-app workers as they organize to better their working conditions against massive odds. In director Jeremy Workman’s latest, the children of North Korean defectors attend a special school in Busan where they work to overcome social stigma and blossom into their best selves.

One of the most acclaimed documentaries of the year, Poh Si Teng’s riveting film follows three American doctors at a Gaza hospital treating victims of Israeli mass attacks. It was a standout at Sundance. This epic film follows a family of Syrian refugees as they make their way across Europe, then charts their lives over the years as they struggle to integrate into German society.

— set against the backdrop of the invasion of Ukraine and you’d still never believe how darkly funny this new film can get. Director Andrey Zvyagintsev is utterly unsparing in his portrait of a Russian businessman who investigates whether his wife has a lover while also deciding which of his employees will be sent off to war.

Known for monumental sculptures in stone, steel, and wood that provoke layered readings of history and civilization, Averbuch brings together seven works and a body of intimate drawings that are rooted in, yet transcend, the political moment. Entertainer and community activist Heems bridges music scenes in a night of improvisation with former Sonic Youth guitarist Lee Ranaldo and former Black Dice drummer Hisham Bharoocha. Other appearances include Anand Wilder and burgeoning indie-rock quintet Saudi Oil.

The clown duo Xhloe and Natasha make sharp, madcap, often slyly meta physical theater about the absurdities of being American. They’ve been cowboys, Boy Scouts, and 1950s housewives, and now they’re a pair of Appalachian teens who’ve got to reconsider the fake Bigfoot sightings they’ve been staging after a neighbor’s dog turns up super-dead.

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This thriller starring Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan takes place across three timelines: the 12 months of planning for a heist, the 12 hours of heisting, then the 12 days of trying to evade capture after the heist. The implicit assumption is that the genre is so familiar the only way to capture attention is by splitting up the story so no one quite knows what’s going on. But really, who doesn’t like a high-stakes burglary?

The Omani Canadian mezzo-soprano, a young veteran of the opera stage — accompanied by American pianist Ware — delivers a recital of music by Ravel, Bizet, Bernstein, the less-celebrated Rita Strohl and Fernando Obradors, and the legendary Lebanese singer Fairuz. This wonderfully glossy, lewd, and ludicrous soapy drama stars Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman as lovers who are driven apart by a number of deaths and, well, their husbands.

Can they stay together while also hiding all their crimes and secrets from each other? It will be a lot of fun to find out.director Bong Joon Ho as a force to be reckoned with is now 20 years old and has been remastered in 4K. If you haven’t had the pleasure, it’s a giddy tonal mash-up about a ragtag family, led by doofus patriarch Song Kang-ho, that gets caught in a citywide panic after a mutant creature emerges from the Han River to terrorizeThis artist makes unpredictable deep-process abstract paintings.

Reds bleed into pinks; crusty surfaces and ragged shapes collide. Some look like geological cross-sections, others like experiments gone gloriously wrong. After 34 solo shows, she’s still finding ways to surprise herself. And us.

The French pianist, who first played at Carnegie Hall 20 years ago, manages to pluck familiar classics from their vitrines and make them sound fresh and unsettled. It’s an approach that’s especially effective with expansive works like Beethoven’s Op. 111 and Schubert’s B-flat sonata, which can dismantle your perception of time. Vince Vaughn returns as Andrew Yancy, the police detective turned restaurant inspector and kinda-sorta private eye.

This time, he teams up with an accountant to solve a murder he witnessed, a case that lands him in the middle of a turf war between Florida mob outfits. Natalie Martinez and John Ortiz play Yancy’s love interest and best buddy, while John Malkovich joins the cast.

The musical-theater duo American Sing-Song — otherwise known as the writer-performers Jake Brasch and Nadja Leonhard-Hooper — star in their absurdist comedy about two survivors of the end-times … who happen to be members of a cult that wore butt plugs in the belief that God was coming to rapture the empty-holed. Which he did!

And now here they are, heading out to discover a new world and sing and dance about it.this special features another group of returning contestants competing in themed challenges; get ready for at least one person to make gingerbread. And though Nigella Lawson has replaced Prue Leith as a judge on the original series, it’s Leith alongside Paul Hollywood this time. One more opportunity to see her kooky accessories and hear her unintended double entendres. New York