The FalconsSI Staff isn't giving Michael Penix Jr. and the Atlanta Falcons much of a chance against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

The Atlanta Falcons beat the Minnesota Vikings in at US Bank Stadium in 2025. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectface a difficult road test against the Minnesota Vikings, and the FalconsSI staff unanimously expects Minnesota to come away with a victory.

Despite the NFC South remaining wide open, Atlanta has struggled to find consistency throughout the season. The Falcons still have an opportunity to make a late-season push, but their, particularly for an offense that has struggled against defensive pressure. The Vikings’ aggressive defense, led by Brian Flores, will be a major concern for Michael Penix Jr. Minnesota’s blitz-heavy approach could create problems for an Atlanta offense that has consistently struggled to handle pressure.

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The Falcons do not match up well against the Vikings, starting under center with Michael Penix Jr. The Vikings play a blitz-heavy defense, and the Falcons’ starter has consistently struggled against it. If he can keep the offense ahead of the chains, then the skill players could find a groove. The Vikings have lost three of their last four games, but can the Falcons keep that train rolling?