The Atlanta Falcons have spent heavily on defense in the last two NFL Drafts, and the young players form an exciting core for the future.

Kendal Daniels and linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. celebrate a defensive play against the Kansas City Chiefs | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectduring the 2026 season, but the development of several young defensive players has provided reasons for optimism about the future.

While the team’s postseason hopes have taken a significant hit, the final games present an opportunity to evaluate the young talent that could become the foundation of the defense moving forward. Daniels has arguably been one of Atlanta’s biggest surprises this season. Selected 134th overall out of Oklahoma, Daniels entered the season expected to provide linebacker depth. Instead, he has worked his way into a significant defensive role.

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Through 10 games, Daniels leads the Falcons with 69 total tackles, including 43 solo stops. He has also recorded one sack, one interception and a fumble recovery. His performance against the San Francisco 49ers was a defining moment in his rookie campaign. Daniels finished with 11 tackles, nine solo stops, an interception, and a fumble recovery.

His versatility has become increasingly valuable, particularly with Divine Deablo dealing with injuries. Daniels has also taken on additional leadership responsibilities, including wearing the green dot and communicating defensive adjustments. Perkins has also emerged as an important piece of Atlanta’s defense. The sixth-round selection out of LSU has recorded 49 tackles, four tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks through 10 games.

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His ability to contribute in coverage has been particularly encouraging. According to Pro Football Focus, Perkins owns a 79.6 coverage grade, ranking third among 82 qualifying linebackers. His athleticism and versatility give Atlanta another option against both the run and pass. With Deablo’s injury history and the emergence of two young linebackers, Perkins could have an opportunity to establish himself as a long-term starter.

Atlanta’s defensive future is not limited to Daniels and Perkins. Second-round rookie Avieon Terrell has recorded 12 tackles through eight games while adjusting to the speed of the NFL. The Clemson product finished his final college season with 48 tackles, three sacks, and nine pass breakups. He's battled a hamstring injury most of the season; the same injury that contributed to him falling out of the first round in the first place.

Meanwhile, second-year safety Xavier Watts continues to develop into an important contributor. Through 10 games, Watts has recorded 62 tackles, one interception, and two forced fumbles. The Falcons also have young defensive linemen Maason Smith and Brandon Dorlus contributing. Smith has recorded 17 tackles and one sack, while Dorlus has produced 17 tackles, 1.5 sacks and six quarterback hits.

Dexter is the highest-graded defensive player on the team at 79.4, placing him No. 9 in the NFL, according to PFF. He leads the team with 23 quarterback hurries. The Falcons locked him down to a four-year, $78 million extension in September, a week before his 25th birthday There are also reasons to monitor James Pearce Jr. and Jalon Walker. Pearce missed the first eight games due to suspension, while Walker suffered a season-ending ACL injury during training camp.

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Atlanta’s 3-7 record tells one story about its season. The development of its young defenders tells another. The remaining seven games should provide valuable opportunities for Daniels, Perkins and Terrell to establish themselves while the coaching staff evaluates its long-term defensive personnel. The Falcons still need improvements in their pass rush and overall consistency, but the emergence of two late-round linebackers is an encouraging development.

If Atlanta can continue developing its young talent, the organization could enter the 2027 offseason with a stronger defensive foundation than its record suggests. Darius has a Master's in Communications from Georgia State and has previous experience covering the Atlanta Falcons with 3 Point Conversion and covering the NFL with On SI.