The Atlanta Falcons released quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Saturday after he appeared in just one game this season. Cooper Rush started the first two games before Michael Penix Jr. returned in Week 3.

The Atlanta Falcons released veteran quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Saturday after he appeared in just one game this season. The move ends a brief and disappointing stint for the 28-year-old passer in Atlanta.

Tagovailoa left practice with an oblique injury on Sept. 10, one day after being named the Week 1 starter. Coach Kevin Stefanski had named him the starter for the season opener at Pittsburgh on Sept. 9 while Penix recovered from knee surgery that ended his 2025 season. Tagovailoa exited practice with the oblique injury the very next day, clearing the way for Cooper Rush to start the first two games before Penix returned to take over the starting role.

Also read Falcons Release Statement After Cutting QB Tua Tagovailoa

Falcons Backup Quarterback Depth Chart

Penix has not relinquished the job since returning in Week 3. Atlanta released Rush on Oct. 19 upon signing Andy Dalton. With Tagovailoa now gone, Dalton and rookie Jack Strand serve as the backups behind Penix for Sunday's game at Minnesota. Tagovailoa made his sole appearance of the season behind Penix during a 30-23 overtime loss to Baltimore on Oct. 11.

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He completed two of three passes for 34 yards with an interception in that outing. The Falcons are 3-7 and going nowhere, a record that reflects a season that has slipped away despite high expectations for the quarterback room. The team announced the parting was mutual, though officials have not said whether the release came at Tagovailoa's request or if another NFL club plans to pursue him.

It also remains unclear how the move affects playing time or roster spots for Dalton and Strand down the stretch. Penix prepares to lead Atlanta on the road against Minnesota on Sunday. General manager Ian Cunningham addressed the decision in a team statement. Tua came to Atlanta to compete, and he conducted himself with character and graciousness throughout his time here, Cunningham said.

Falcons GM Statement on Tua Release

After thoughtful conversations with Tua's representatives, we felt this was the best path forward, Cunningham added. We wish Tua and his family nothing but the best. Tagovailoa originally came to Atlanta to compete for the starting job, but a planned quarterback battle with Penix never materialized. The former Dolphins quarterback was set to be the Falcons Week 1 starter with Penix not yet fully recovered from ACL surgery.

Instead, the oblique injury derailed those plans almost immediately, and Tagovailoa never got a real chance to establish himself. His only snaps came in relief during the overtime loss to Baltimore. Fans will watch to see how the reshaped depth chart holds up with Dalton and Strand backing up the starter. The Falcons remain focused on the remainder of the schedule as Penix continues to develop as the franchise quarterback.