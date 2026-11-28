The Atlanta Falcons have cut quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who appeared in only one game this season.

The Atlanta Falcons on Saturday released quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who appeared in only one game this season after his anticipated competition with Michael Penix Jr. for the starting job never developed.

With Penix still recovering from a knee surgery which ended his 2025 season, head coach Kevin Stefanski announced on Sept. 9 that Tagovailoa would open the season as the starter at the Pittsburgh Steelers. One day later, Tagovailoa left practice with an oblique injury and Cooper Rush started the first two games of the season before Penix returned to take the starting job. The Falcons released Rush on Oct. 19 when they signed Andy Dalton.

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The release of Tagovailoa leaves Dalton and rookie Jack Strand as the backups behind Penix for Sunday's game at the Minnesota Vikings.