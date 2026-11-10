Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. Flashes Rarely Seen Skill Amid Performance Drop-Off

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. had a career high in rushing yards midway through the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. carries the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter at Bernabeu Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectBut that doesn’t mean the 6-foot-3, 220-pounder doesn’t possess the athleticism and wheels to elude opposing defenses if a play breaks down.told reporters Monday.

“He’s plenty big and fast enough, and I thought those were excellent moments where he could move forward and make plays with his legs. ”His top rush was for 23 yards in the first quarter. Look too fast, and you’d think it was another left-handed Falcons quarterback named “Michael”.

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“I felt good out there,” Penix said, discussing his mobility at Sunday’s postgame press conference. “I was able to scramble – get a couple of first downs. That’s what I felt we needed in those situations, so I took advantage of it. ” Penix finished the game with 20-for-31 passing for 162 yards, a touchdown, an interception, and 50 yards on the ground, second on the teamIt could potentially introduce a new layer to offensive coordinator Tommy Rees’ scheme.

Knowing Penix can willingly pull the football and make a run for it can keep defenses honest as they’ve begun “That adds a different dimension to your offense when your quarterback is getting out of there,” Stefanski said.

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“Those happen when you have really good pocket movement, when you have good decisions, when you’re listening to your feet. ”Up next is a Week 10 home game as Atlanta hosts the Kansas City Chiefs and their three-time MVP and Super Bowl champion quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Kansas City hosted and defeated the New York Jets 35-12 in Week 9 behind standout performances from Mahomes and running back and reigning Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, formerly of the Seattle Seahawks. Gerald Thomas, III, is a national award-winning reporter contributing to Atlanta Falcons On SI. He has several years of writing and editorial experience, including covering college athletics under the USA TODAY umbrella.