Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was one of six quarterbacks taken in the first 12 picks of the 2024 NFL Draft. Did they get the runt of the litter

Bo Nix , Sam Hartman , and Michael Penix Jr. were teammates at the 2024 Senior Bowl. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connectsurprised the NFL landscape when they called Michael Penix Jr.'s name at No. 8 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

He was the fourth quarterback taken, with Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye going with the first three picks. J.J. McCarthy and Bo Nix would both go in the next four picks, giving the Class of 2024 six quarterbacks in the first 12 picks. Two and a half seasons have gone by, and each of the quarterbacks has seen their share of ups and downs.

Also read Denver Holiday Events List November 2024 Schedule

Penix's journey in Atlanta is well documented, so we won't rehash the Kirk Cousins debacle and subsequent knee injury in 2025 that helped limit Penix to just 20 starts thus far.and ranked the quarterbacks and rendered a verdict on whether or not each quarterback should have his fifth-year option picked up this spring. The decision on the fifth year of first-round picks must be made before they begin their fourth season.

Brooks points to Penix's injury history and lack of development because of missed time as reasons he would not exercise his fifth-year option. Though, he has massive praise for Penix's overall ability.

Advertisement

"In an offense that allows him to throw to multiple blue-chip playmakers, Penix could post ridiculous numbers while operating like a point guard leading a fast break. Although he is still finding his way in navigating Kevin Stefanski's system, the impressive flashes from the left-handed gunslinger could still allow one to envision him as a long-term solution in Atlanta," Brooks wrote on NFL.com. What he liked didn't overcome what he didn't like about Penix, though.

Penix is one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL when pressured, and Brooks acknowledges a new system and missed time as possible causes. However, he worries about Penix's ability to be on the field enough to gain the needed experience. That said, it still feels like a bit of recency bias to put Penix behind McCarthy. They entered the league under similar circumstances, with a veteran taking the snaps during the first season.

They both had season-ending injuries. The Vikings dumped McCarthy for a lowly fifth-round pick from the Giants. McCarthy is 2-1 for the 5-3-1 Giants, but his numbers are nothing to write home about. He's thrown for 915 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

We can give Brooks the benefit of the doubt that he gave the nod to McCarthy based on recurring injury history and age. Yes, McCarthy missed last season with an injury as well, but Penix has had five season-ending injuries in seven seasons as a starter, dating back to college. Still, this feels like a typical "Falcons Tax": When players are pushed down in individual rankings based on the collective failure of the team and franchise.

Advertisement

Penix hasn't played better than McCarthy in the last two weeks, and he's playing for a worse team. But, he's been objectively better in nearly every meaningful quarterback category. At the end of the day though, Penix's competition isn't McCarthy, it's himself. He has seven games to prove to the general manager Ian Cunningham and the Falcons that he can take the reins of the team in 2027 to push them towards a playoff push.

Scott is an Atlanta-based sports media professional with stints as Director of Scouting of Scout.com, VP of Content Production at Sports Illustrated, and Managing Editor at CBS Interactive / 247 Sports, among others. https://profile.google/@scottkennedy