Atlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski addressed reports that defensive end James Pearce Jr. continues to contact WNBA player Rickea Jackson, confirming the team is aware of the situation and has spoken with the player following a social media video alleging persistent contact from Pearce after a past domestic dispute.

The Falcons are aware of a social media assertion that defensive end James Pearce Jr. is still trying to contact WNBA player Rickea Jackson, whom he allegedly had a domestic dispute with earlier this year.

“I’m aware,” Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday, according to ESPN. “We’ve spoken to James. But we don’t have much more to add. ” James Pearce Jr. looks on during the Falcons’ Week 9 win over the Bengals on Nov. 8, 2026, in Madrid.

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Pearce did not speak with the media on Wednesday and requests for comment by ESPN to the Miami-Dade state attorney’s office and Pearce’s attorney did not get answered. The video showed a woman going through a call list that showed dozens of calls from a “No Caller ID,” with the initial post being captioned, “Why don’t you just block him?