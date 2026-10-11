Falcons and Ravens Swap Offensive Linemen Ryan Neuzil and Andrew Vorhees

The Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens swapped offensive linemen Ryan Neuzil and Andrew Vorhees juSt before the NFL trade deadline,a move tied to Baltimore's separate acquisition of center Cam Jurgens.

The Last-Minute Swap

The Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens completed a trade of offensive linemen just before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday afternoon. baltimore acquired center and guard Ryan Neuzil from Atlanta, and the Falcons received offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees in return. The shift was finalized in the final hours before the deadline,adding another shift to the Ravens' offensive line during the middle of the season.

Neuzil, 29, entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Appalachian State in 2021. He originally signed a three-year contract worth $2.4 million with Atlanta, though he was waived coming out of training camp. He later caught on with the Falcons' practice squad, re-signed to a futures agreement, and was briefly among the team's final roster cuts before returning to the practice squad. Atlanta later signed him to a two-year contract in 2023 and another two-year agreement ahead of the 2025 season.

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Vorhees, 27, was a seventh-round pick by Baltimore in the 2023 draft out of USC. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $3,942,112 that runs through 2026. His scheduled base salary for this season was $3,674,000, although the Ravens had restructured that deal before the trade was completed.

Changes Along Baltimore's Line

The trade is closely tied to a separate shift the Ravens made with the Philadelphia Eagles. Baltimore worked out a agreement with Philadelphia to acquire center Cam Jurgens, who had been the Ravens' starter at center before suffering a concussion and returning to action. The addition gives Baltimore a more established option in the middle of its line as the crew looks to stabilize its front.

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Jurgens' return changes the picture for Neuzil. If Jurgens remains in the starting lineup, Neuzil is expected to play guard, a position he has not played in an NFL game before. Neuzil has maDe nine starts at center for Atlanta during the 2026 season, so the Ravens are asking him to adapt to a different spot on the interior line. Vega Ioane,who is natural guard, is currently handling starting duties on the inside rather than at his usual position, which adds another layer to the depth chart.

Because the Ravens have been reshuffling multiple spots along the interior, the coaching staff will likely need time to determine the best combination of players. Neuzils versatility, which includes experience at center and a willingness to move around the line, is a central reason Baltimore pursued him. the Ravens have not publicly detailed exactly how they plan to employ him, and the position assignments remain subject to change as the crew evaluates its options.

What the Trade Means for Atlanta

For the Falcons, the exchange brings in a player who has been on the roster for several years and understands the team's system. Vorhees, who was drafted by Baltimore and has spent his early career developing as a depth lineman, provides Atlanta with another young offensive lineman under contract through the 2026 season. his rookie deal and restructured salary are both relevant considerations for the Falcons' roster planning.

Atlanta's decision to move Neuzil reflects the crew's broader approach to its offensive line,which has been adjusted repeatedly over the course of the season. Neuzil's nine starts at center this year were a significant part of the crew's line rotation, so his departure creates a need for the Falcons to reassess thier depth at that position. Their ability to fill the role internally or through future moves will be watched closely.

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The deadline trade was one of several moves across the league on the final morning for teams to make changes before the window closed. Both franchises created their decisions with the remainder of the season in mind, and the full effect of the swap will become clearer as the Ravens and Falcons use their new linemen in game action over the coming weeks.