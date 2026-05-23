Falcon Field Flight Schools Sue Mesa Over Landing Fees

Two flight schools at Mesa's Falcon Field airport are filing a lawsuit against the city over $20 landing fees, arguing that the charges threaten their ability to train the next generation of commercial pilots due to the additional financial burden. The city hopes to generate an extra $2.5 million every year from the landing fees.

MESA, AZ — Two flight schools at Mesa's Falcon Field airport are suing the city over $20 landing fees, arguing the charges threaten their ability to train the next generation of commercial pilots .

Owners of Thrust Flight Properties and CAE Aviation Academy filed the lawsuit against the city of Mesa. The Mesa City Council approved the landing fees in March, hoping to generate an extra $2.5 million every year. The schools say the fees will add up and the money isn't in their budgets. Jeremy Owens leads Thrust Flight School, where students aim toward a future in commercial aviation.

He expresses concern that the city's demands could lead toward pilots missing out on sufficient instruction. A statement from the city of Mesa says the lawsuit has no merit and city leaders intend to operate the airport with financial responsibility in mind. Darian Harman is working toward his pilot's license using an independent instructor as his trainer. He believes Falcon Field is important for training and would hate to see that go away.

Two additional pilots, who declined to speak on camera, believe the city is just trying to make an extra buck or two by charging for landing fees. The schools have also filed a complaint with the FAA regarding the city's landing fees





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