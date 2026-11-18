Fortra researchers say fake vacation rental sites use live customer support chats to trick travelers into handing over credit card details this holiday.

Travel expert and advisor Bobby Laurie explains when Europe's ETIAS travel authorization system is expected to launch, how the application process will work and what travelers should know about potential scams taking place right now.when a message appears saying there's a problem with your reservation.

Before you can figure out what's wrong, a customer support chat opens and offers to help. You're told your credit card won't be charged, but you'll need to enter the number to complete a security check. Sounds helpful, right? That's exactly what scammers want you to think.that look remarkably similar to legitimate booking platforms.

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Some even include live customer support chats designed to convince travelers to hand over their credit card information. With Thanksgiving travel approaching, it's worth knowing how these scams work before you book your next trip. Our free CyberGuy LIVE class, 5 Ways to Travel Smarter and Save Money, has ended, but you can still watch the full replay.

Kurt"CyberGuy" Knutsson walks you through five practical ways to protect your phone and personal information, avoid common travel scams, find better deals, save money on bookings and use technology to make your travels easier and less stressful. No technical experience is needed. Scammers copy legitimate vacation rental listings, complete with property photos, prices and reviews, to convince travelers to hand over their credit card information.

Researchers with Fortra's Intelligence and Research Experts team recently identified fraudulent travel-booking websites that impersonate popular vacation rental platforms. The scammers copy legitimate property listings and surround them with details you'd expect to see on a real booking site. You might recognize the familiar layout or see reviews that make a property seem trustworthy. The photos may even come from an actual vacation rental.

One example uncovered by researchers showed listings for an apartment and a house. Both appeared to be legitimate properties available for booking. Someone searching for acould easily spend more time comparing the accommodations than questioning the website itself. That's the problem.

A professional-looking listing tells you very little about who's actually running the website. Fortra says its researchers identified and remediated examples of these phishing sites. The company did not report how many travelers may have fallen for the scams or whether money was stolen. The scammers also know that travel plans can be stressful, especially around the holidays.

If you've already arranged transportation and suddenly see a warning about your accommodations, you're probably going to want answers.

"Your reservation is unconfirmed. ""Special pricing is available for a limited time. " In one case, a fake booking page told visitors their reservation was still unconfirmed. To finish the process, they needed to complete what the website called a mandatory verification step.

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The page reassured them that there would be no additional charge. But the next screen asked for, including contact details that scammers could potentially use for future phishing attacks. Researchers also identified a separate website impersonating a major lodging platform. Its login page used recognizable branding and familiar sign-in options to encourage visitors to submit account information.

That creates another risk. If you use the same password for multiple services, giving it to a fake booking website could put those other accounts in danger. The live chat feature is what makes this scam particularly concerning. In a separate case, Fortra's researchers discovered a fraudulent travel-booking page with a credit card payment form and a live support chat.

When visitors expressed concerns, the chat responded and described the card request as a routine security check. It even reassured visitors that their cards wouldn't be charged. Now consider how often you've used an online customer support chat to straighten out a billing problem. You explain what's happening, someone responds and you follow their instructions.

Most of the time, that experience is perfectly legitimate. Scammers are borrowing that familiar interaction to make their websites seem more trustworthy. The chat's reassurance was designed to encourage visitors to. The researchers did not say whether a real person or an automated system operated the chat.

Either way, the conversation was part of the fraudulent booking process. And that's an important reminder. Just because someone responds to your questions in real time doesn't mean you're dealing with the company you think you're dealing with. A fake customer support chat reassures travelers that their credit cards won't be charged while directing them to enter payment information for a supposed reservation verification.

Before you enter your credit card information or book a place to stay, take a moment to make sure you're dealing with a legitimate website. A little extra checking now could save you from losing money or having your personal information stolen. If you're using Airbnb, Vrbo or another rental platform, open its official app or enter the website address yourself. Don't rely on links in unexpected emails or text messages, even when they mention a reservation you recognize.

Be cautious with sponsored search results as well. Scammers sometimes pay for advertisements that lead to . If you're unsure about a booking message, go back to your account through the official platform and look for it there. A fake website may use a familiar company logo while hiding behind a completely unrelated web address.

Scammers also add extra words to brand names to make fraudulent domains appear legitimate. Check the address before signing in or entering your credit card number. Remember that a padlock symbol doesn't guarantee a website is safe. It only indicates that the connection is encrypted.

Found a rental you really like? Search for the address separately and see whether the property appears on another reputable booking website. Compare the details and pay attention to prices that seem unusually low. You can alsoto see where else they're being used.

However, finding matching photos doesn't automatically prove the listing is legitimate. Scammers often steal pictures from real properties. Take a few minutes to read reviews from previous guests. If something about the listing doesn't add up, contact the booking platform directly.

If a message claims your reservation will be canceled unless you act immediately, check your booking through the official website or app. A legitimate reservation problem may require attention, but that doesn't mean you should trust a link that arrived unexpectedly. If the warning doesn't appear in your account, contact customer support using the information published on the company's official website. Be especially careful if a host asks you to visit another website to complete payment.

The same goes for unexpected requests to move the conversation to WhatsApp or another messaging service. Airbnb warns that paying outside its platform can leave guests without AirCover protection. Vrbo also requires bookings and payments to follow its authorized process. Some legitimate properties may collect certain disclosed charges separately.

If that happens, confirm the payment instructions through the official booking platform before sending money. Strong antivirus software that includes malicious website and phishing protection can help warn you about known fraudulent booking pages. Some security programs can also detect suspicious links before you enter sensitive information. Keep your browser updated as well, since updates often include important security fixes.

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Of course, newly created scam websites may escape detection. Get my picks for the best 2026 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices at CyberGuy.com. Credit cards generally offer stronger protections for disputing fraudulent charges than many other payment methods. That's especially useful when you're paying for an expensive vacation rental.

Be suspicious if someone insists on a wire transfer or wants payment through cryptocurrency. Gift card requests are another major warning sign. Once money is sent using these methods, recovering it can be difficult. Even when paying by credit card, make sure you're using the actual booking platform.

Fraudulent vacation rental booking pages tell travelers their reservation remains unconfirmed and ask them to provide personal information to complete a mandatory verification process. Some legitimate vacation rentals require identification.

However, that doesn't mean you should upload your driver's license or other sensitive documents to an unfamiliar website. If you're asked to complete an unexpected verification process, confirm it through your official reservation. Also, never share a one-time security code with someone contacting you through a support chat or message. That code could give a scammer access to your account.can help you recognize a suspicious login page.

If the website address doesn't match the saved address for your account, the password manager generally won't autofill your credentials. That doesn't automatically prove the site is fraudulent, but it's a good reason to check the address more carefully. Use unique passwords for your booking accounts and enable two-factor authentication. Passkeys are another good option when a service supports them.

If you think you've shared personal or financial information with a scammer, act quickly. Here's what to do based on the information you provided. If you entered your card details, call the number on the back of your card or contact your issuer through its official app. Explain what happened and ask whether your card should be replaced.

Review recent transactions and dispute any unauthorized charges. Don't wait for a fraudulent charge to appear before reporting your card information as compromised. If you entered login credentials, go directly to the legitimate booking website and change your password. Update any other accounts where you used the same password.

Turn on two-factor authentication (Monitor your identity and financial accounts. IdentityTheft.gov for guidance. If your Social Security number was exposed, consider placing a free credit freeze with Equifax, Experian and TransUnion to help prevent someone from opening new credit accounts in your name. Notify the legitimate rental company being impersonated.

You can also report the scam to theat ic3.gov/. Save screenshots of suspicious messages and payment confirmations in case you need them for a fraud investigation or dispute. If you've been dealing with a fraudulent booking website, you may not have an actual reservation. Sign in to the legitimate booking platform to verify your stay.

If you can't find your reservation, contact customer support directly. You don't want to arrive at your destination and discover you have nowhere to stay. I think the live chat feature makes this scam especially troubling. We're so used to turning to customer support when something goes wrong that we tend to trust the person offering to help.

And that's exactly the reaction these scammers are hoping for. I wouldn't assume a booking website is legitimate simply because someone in a chat window tells me everything is fine. My advice? If you're asked to enter your credit card information to fix an unexpected reservation problem, stop and check with the booking company directly.

I know that's frustrating when you're trying to get your holiday plans settled. But I'd rather spend a few extra minutes verifying a reservation than find out later that aHave you ever had a vacation rental reservation suddenly require additional payment or verification? Did you trust the request, or did something make you suspicious? Let us know by writing to us atGuy on TV daily.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APPKurt"CyberGuy" Knutsson is an award-winning tech journalist who has a deep love of technology, gear and gadgets that make life better with his contributions for Fox News & FOX Business beginning mornings on"FOX & Friends.

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