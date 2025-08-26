Fake Shooter Alerts Cause Chaos at US Universities

Two university campuses in Pennsylvania and Tennessee were plunged into chaos after false reports of active shooters triggered lockdown procedures and panicked students. The incidents highlight the growing concern over swatting attacks targeting schools.

Students at both institutions reacted with fear, sheltering in place, barricading themselves in bathrooms, and hastily contacting loved ones.

\At Villanova, a senior named Ava Petrosky was participating in an orientation Mass when she witnessed the alarming sight of people fleeing the crowd. Fear gripped her as she joined the panicked rush for safety, exclaiming, 'Honestly, at that moment I thought, 'I'm gonna die.',' according to a report by CNN affiliate WPVI. In Chattanooga, students were caught in a particularly harrowing moment during Welcome Week festivities. As they were participating in a class, a text message urging them to 'Run. Hide. Fight.' sent a wave of panic through the room. Students sprinted out of the classroom in seconds, only to be directed across the street by armed police officers, as recounted by student Luke Robbins to the Chattanooga Times Free Press. \The distress caused by these reports was amplified by the chilling realism of the situation. Dispatchers at both locations claimed to have heard gunshots in the background of the initial calls, lending credence to the harrowing nature of the situation. Thankfully, both incidents turned out to be false alarms. No gunmen were found, and no shots were fired. The false reports are just the latest in a disturbing trend of swatting incidents plaguing university campuses across the country, leaving students and law enforcement on edge. Just weeks ago, a similar incident targeted the NFL's New York headquarters





