Fake Reviews Plague Online Review Platforms

A new study by TruthEngine found that up to half of the reviews left on the biggest review platforms are fake. The company used its software to analyze millions of reviews and found that the problem is not going away. To combat the issue, TruthEngine offers various tips on how to spot fake reviews and identify genuine customers.

Research has found that up to half of the reviews left on 30 of the biggest review platforms are fake, including Amazon, Tripadvisor, Trustpilot, and Google.

The discovery was made by tech firm TruthEngine which analyzed millions of reviews and customer ratings. A growing number of false reviews are being made to attack legitimate businesses by giving them poor ratings. To spot fake reviews, TruthEngine offers various tricks such as looking for very high ratings with a large number of reviews, generic or vague comments, perfect photos, and fake profiles





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