As holiday shopping ramps up ahead of Black Friday, consumers are being warned to watch out for counterfeit gold and silver jewelry that experts say can not only cost buyers money but may also pose potential health risks.

As holiday shopping ramps up ahead of Black Friday, consumers are being warned to watch out for counterfeit gold and silver jewelry that experts say can not only cost buyers money but may also pose potential health risks.

Brandon Aversano and his team at The Alloy Market review and inspects items submitted by people looking to resell valuables for extra cash.

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"From the naked eye it is very hard to tell if it is legitimate or fake gold," Aversano said. Aversano's company evaluates coins and jewelry to determine whether they are authentic precious metals.

"As you can see, it is not sticking to the magnet. So in this case we have a lot of confidence it is a 10-karat piece," Aversano said while demonstrating a genuine item.

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"If you are looking to find out if you have authentic pieces or not, and waive a magnet and anything that sticks is likely not a precious metal," Aversano said. According to Aversano, his company regularly encounters counterfeit items and currently has between 50 and 100 pounds of fraudulent gold and silver.

"The most unfortunate part about it is they were purchased under the pretense that they were real," Aversano said. DEA Chicago warns of increasingly dangerous illicit drug supplyWhen customers submit items for evaluation, the company also uses an X-ray fluorescence machine that analyzes the composition of metals. Beyond concerns about authenticity, Aversano said his company has identified potentially unsafe metals in some jewelry.

"I want consumers to know to stay safe, to be aware of what's happening right now with the influx of unsafe jewelry that's flooding into the country at cheap dollar values," Aversano said. "And what we've started to find in a lot of what we call 'fast-fashion jewelry' was large amounts of Cadmium. " Cadmium is a carcinogenic heavy metal that can be used as a filler in jewelry that may be painted gold or silver.

"This pink stone bracelet is .5 percent cadmium," Aversano said while demonstrating one item. "But neither of these broaches would be considered safe to wear. ""The EU regulates cadmium and says that a safe amount of cadmium in jewelry is 0.03% percent. And this is 1 percent," Aversano said.

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There are no federal laws restricting cadmium in adult jewelry in the United States. Experts recommend shopping at trusted retailers in-person or through specialty outlets when buying jewelry.

"I would not recommend purchasing from you know a huge online or fast-fashion retailer," he said. Consumers shopping online are also encouraged to familiarize themselves with jewelry terminology and descriptions and to look for gold and silver hallmarks.

However, hallmarks alone are not a guarantee of authenticity, making it worthwhile to have items evaluated by a trusted jeweler whenever possible. Chicago Mayor Johnson faces low approval ratings in new poll