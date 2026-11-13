Fake California women’s festival used ‘AI slop’ ads to trick vendors into paying $185

The festival was to take place on Nov. 14 at Keiser Park in Windsor.

Sonoma County women are furious after an unknown scammer circulated AI-generated ads for a Wine Country Women’s Festival that even seemingly duped local officials for a bit.

The festival was supposed to take place this Saturday at Keiser Park in the town of Windsor, and ads began circulating in the summer on social media, promoting opportunities for local businesses, nonprofits, schools and community groups to participate. A now-defunct website offered vendors a 10-by-10 foot space for $79, $132 tickets for “food truck partners” and $185 “Home & Garden Showcase Partner” tickets. The organizer even submitted a rental application in July, which the town processed.

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There was also a deposit and certificate of insurance for an expected large gathering with upwards of 1,500 attendees.began raising alarms about the event. The town eventually started having concerns and late last month, officials warned people about the event’s legitimacy. The application was canceled after unpaid fees.

“We tried to contact the event planner and didn’t receive any return to our phone calls or emails,” Olivia Lemen, Windsor’s parks and recreation director, told the“This is the first time that we’ve really had an event planner pay for a deposit and the certificate of insurance and then not follow through with paying the fees and having an application canceled. ”she paid for the vendor fee. It’s unclear how many victims were there and who was behind it.

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The Post reached out to local police for details. Mary Orellana, owner of Lovey Coffee Company in Santa Rosa, and Hilary Richards, a Windsor mom who founded a women’s community group, have publicly complained that the town did not act immediately on their concerns. Coffee owner Mary Orellana brought attention to a fake women’s wine festival that charged vendors up to $195 for an event without permits.

They stayed up until 3 a.m. every night to investigate the event, Orellana claimed, and when they went to the town to bring the issue up, “they wouldn’t take” them “seriously” and “kept telling people it was real. ” Windsor only canceled the application after the women went on social media to air their suspicions, Orellana said, and the town “acted like they knew nothing.

” “Let’s talk about authorities not listening to women, our local government not doing anything to protect its constituents,” Orellana wrote in a joint post with Richards. Many in the women’s social circles commented that they interacted online with the organizer, which only fueled more suspicions.

When Richards reached out to the page for more details about the event, an organizer that only went by the name of “Jennifer” claimed it was doing outreach to prop it up, according to a “I was contacted about a booth and it all seemed super off to me from the beginning. Not buying it,” commented local realtor Kristen Preuss.

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“Asked them to email us directly, twice and never received a response other than another dm! Either a scam or just incredibly disorganized/unprofessional,” commented a local dance studio.

“Every time people asked for more than surface level repeat info, they flat out stop responding. Not a good look,” Richards added. One of the AI-generated ads. Coffee owner Mary Orellana brought attention to a fake women's wine festival that charged vendors up to $195 for an event without permits.