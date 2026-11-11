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Fake Bomb Threat Prompts Panic Across UK Schools

DailyMail#86 in United States
Fake Bomb Threat Prompts Panic Across UK Schools
UK News · UK Schools Evacuated · Hoax Bomb Threats
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Fake bomb threats sent to schools across the UK prompt evacuations and panic among pupils, parents, and staff.

Schools in parts of the UK were evacuated today after receiving hoax bomb threats in a suspicious email as headteachers activated emergency protocols. Pupils at some schools in parts of Scotland including Glasgow, Edinburgh, Fife and the Highlands as well as in Northern Ireland were sent home for the day.

Detectives said the messages were investigated and do not represent a credible threat, advising staff that there was no need to close. Hundreds of schools received a threatening email about a device after it was sent to distribution lists across the UK. Some headteachers decided to close and urged parents not to pick up their children as they tried to organize emergency transport to get them home.

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Previous Bomb Threat in Schools

This comes after another nationwide bomb threat hit schools in Scotland last month when they received other malicious emails identified as hoaxes. Police Scotland stated the threatening messages were sent to a number of schools in Scotland and across the UK. Pupils huddled under foil blankets to keep warm after a school in Scotland was evacuated and hundreds of schools received the threatening email.

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The police investigation is ongoing to establish the source of the messages, with officers continuing to liaise with law enforcement partners across the UK and internationally.

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