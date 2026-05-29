A group of faith leaders have issued a statement affirming the inherent dignity and worth of transgender people, and calling on their communities to stand in solidarity with them.

Faith leaders denounce Trump event as attack on church and state separation , affirming transgender people as a gift from God. The event, which was organized by the Christian nationalist group, has been widely criticized for its divisive rhetoric and attempts to restrict the rights of transgender individuals.

In response, a group of faith leaders have issued a statement affirming the inherent dignity and worth of transgender people, and calling on their communities to stand in solidarity with them. The statement, which was signed by a number of prominent theologians and scholars, argues that the Bible's message of love, care, and humility is incompatible with the kind of divisive and exclusionary rhetoric that has been on display at the Trump event.

Instead, the statement suggests that the Bible teaches us to love and affirm our neighbors, including those who may be different from us. This includes advocating for the rights and dignity of transgender people, and working to create a more just and equitable society for all. The statement also notes that there are many different interpretations of the Bible, and that the idea of a strict gender binary is not the only one rooted in history and theological tradition.

In fact, the statement argues that the Bible's message of love and acceptance is more in line with the kind of expansive and inclusive understanding of gender that is being advocated for by many transgender people and their allies. The statement concludes by calling on all people of faith to stand in solidarity with transgender people, and to work towards creating a more just and equitable society for all.

This includes advocating for policies that protect the rights and dignity of transgender people, and working to create a culture that is more inclusive and accepting of all people, regardless of their gender identity or expression. As the statement notes, the question we must ask is not 'who is my neighbor,' but rather 'who is the one who proves neighborly, the one who acts in loving, compassionate, and just ways?

' By standing in solidarity with transgender people, and advocating for their rights and dignity, we can create a more just and equitable society for all. This is not only a matter of justice and compassion, but also a matter of faith and theology. As the statement notes, 'we can't do Biblical scholarship without .

' This means that we must approach the Bible with a sense of humility and openness, and be willing to listen to and learn from others, including those who may have different perspectives and experiences. By doing so, we can gain a deeper understanding of the Bible's message of love and acceptance, and work towards creating a more just and equitable society for all.

In addition, the statement notes that the Bible teaches us that humanity is created in God's image, and that our glorious variety and multitude is reflective of God's own limitlessness. This means that we must recognize and celebrate the diversity of human experience, including the experiences of transgender people. By doing so, we can create a more just and equitable society that values and respects the dignity and worth of all people, regardless of their gender identity or expression.

The statement concludes by noting that God created humanity in God's own image, and that we might well speak of God as gender nonconforming or 'omnigender,' the God of all genders and of none. This means that we must approach the question of gender with a sense of humility and openness, and be willing to listen to and learn from others, including those who may have different perspectives and experiences.

By doing so, we can gain a deeper understanding of the Bible's message of love and acceptance, and work towards creating a more just and equitable society for all





commondreams / 🏆 530. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Faith Leaders Trump Event Church And State Separation Transgender People Bible Love And Acceptance Gender Nonconforming Omnigender

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Alabama January 6 defendant pardoned by President Trump weighs compensation debate; reflects on prison, faith, accountabilityAn Alabama man who served federal prison time for his role in the January 6 Capitol riot says he believes many defendants were treated unfairly by the federal government, but he also acknowledges he committed a crime during the chaos inside the U.S. Capitol.

Read more »

Mamdani brings faith and Arsenal fandom to Bronx Eid al-Adha prayersMayor Zohran Mamdani marked Eid al-Adha on Wednesday morning with members of the Bronx’s Muslim community, joining public prayers on the soccer field at

Read more »

Fox News Poll: Faith in higher education in the US is collapsingFox News poll reveals dramatic shift in attitudes toward higher education, with 65% of voters now saying college is less important to success than before.

Read more »

Chicago faith leaders plan a new kind of 'teen takeover' after violent gatheringsChicago faith and youth leaders are taking back their streets and planning their own version of a teen takeover.

Read more »