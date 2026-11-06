Faith Kidman Urban Chases Catwalk Dreams at Chanel Australia Debut

Faith Margaret Kidman Urban stuns at Chanel's first Australian runway show in Sydney, drawing fan calls for modeling following her sister Sunday Rose's success.

Faith Margaret Kidman Urban stepped into the spotlight on Thursday as the youngest daughter of Nicole Kidman. She attended Chanel's inaugural Australian runway show at The Cutaway venue in Sydney's Barangaroo district. The 15-year-old accompanied her mother, marking a significant debut for the teenager in the high-fashion arena. Fans immediately noted her striking resemblance to the Oscar-winning actress, sparking widespread calls for her to pursue a modeling career.

Faith Kidman Urban Styling and Fan Reactions

Faith arrived just behind her famous parent, dressed in a coordinated cream Chanel skirt suit. The ensemble featured a ribbed cream jacket with a pointed collar, gold-tone buttons, and four small patch pockets. Her matching miniskirt fell slightly below the jacket hem, completed by cream open-toe heels and a tan leather handbag. Her long brown hair was parted down the middle and tucked behind one ear, with a soft pink lip adding a gentle touch to her look.

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Photographs of the pair quickly circulated on social media platforms, generating enthusiastic responses from observers. One commenter stated that Faith looks ready to model, describing her as gorgeous. Another fan noted her stunning appearance, drawing direct comparisons to her mother's beauty. A third observer praised her lovely presence at the event, highlighting her poised demeanor during the fashion spectacle.

Nicole Kidman and Family Attendance Details

Nicole Kidman, 59, presented a chic alternative to her daughter's cream palette. She wore a cropped black tuxedo jacket over a simple white tank top. Her high-waisted trousers featured a white waistband visible beneath the jacket and deep turn-ups that showcased her pointed black pumps. She carried a little black Chanel bag by its top handle and smiled behind round sunglasses as she entered the venue.

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Antonia Kidman, the actress's younger sister, also joined the family outing for the occasion. She dressed in a black shirt, tailored trousers, and loafers, adding to the stylish family presence. The group was later seen leaving Sydney on Friday after the event concluded. Faith swapped her Chanel heels for trainers as she navigated through Sydney Airport alongside her mother, maintaining a casual yet model-like aesthetic in a white cropped tank and loose cream drawstring trousers.

Modeling Comparisons and Career Trajectory

Attention has centered on Faith potentially following the path of her older sister, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban. Sunday Rose, now 18, secured the opening spot at Miu Miu's spring/summer 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week in October 2024. She subsequently starred in the Italian label's campaign and recently achieved a major milestone by appearing on the November issue of Vogue Germany, marking her first Vogue cover.

Faith already possesses professional experience in the beauty industry. Last year, she appeared alongside her mother in Nicole's first campaign as a global ambassador for the Japanese beauty brand Clé de Peau Beauté. The pair also made a coordinated appearance at Chanel's spring/summer 2027 show in Paris just last month. This history suggests a growing family legacy within the international fashion industry.

Chanel Creative Direction and Event Significance

The Sydney event marked Chanel's first runway show in Australia. The collection was designed by Matthieu Blazy, the artistic director of fashion activities at the fashion house. This event represented his second main ready-to-wear collection for the brand. Blazy took over Chanel's fashion activities last year, with his debut spring/summer 2026 collection signaling a new era for the luxury label.

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A key narrative in Blazy's work is the transition from restriction to freedom. The collection references the early Chanel wardrobe, including jersey fabric, simple dresses, and relaxed proportions. It eventually evolves into the more recognizable Chanel vocabulary defined by the tailored jacket and suit. Nicole Kidman also returned to the house as a brand ambassador this past October. This appointment follows her original No5 campaign from 2004, more than two decades after her initial association with the brand.