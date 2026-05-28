Faith in Marriage and Parenthood: Adrienne Bailon and Amanda Kloots Share Their Journeys

Celebrities Adrienne Bailon and Amanda Kloots discuss the importance of faith in their marriages and parenting. Bailon, married to gospel singer Israel Houghton, shares how their shared faith has strengthened their bond, while Kloots reads a children's Bible with her son Elvis every night to instill faith in him.

Adrienne Bailon , 42, opens up about the role of faith in her marriage with gospel singer Israel Houghton . She believes that holding each other accountable to a higher power has strengthened their bond.

'I love that saying, 'A couple that prays together, stays together,' but bigger than that, I think it's holding ourselves accountable to someone bigger than each other,' she shared exclusively. She credits her husband for giving her grace, a quality she strives to reciprocate.

'I try to give him the grace that God gives me,' she said. Faith was always important to Bailon, but she admits she didn't prioritize it in past relationships. Now, with their 3-year-old son, she and Houghton are teaching him about faith, emphasizing a positive, loving relationship with God rather than fear-based teachings. They start each day with gratitude and lead by example, hoping their son develops his own special relationship with God.

Meanwhile, Amanda Kloots, 44, is instilling faith in her 6-year-old son Elvis by reading a children's Bible together every night. Despite the uncertainty of the future, both parents hope their children grow up with a strong, positive understanding of their faith





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Adrienne Bailon Israel Houghton Faith Marriage Parenting Amanda Kloots Children's Bible Gratitude

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