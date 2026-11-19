McGraw and Hill have been married for 30 years and share three daughters.

McGraw, 59, showed up at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena Wednesday accompanied by his wife, Faith Hill, and two of their three daughters —The couple were joined by two of their three daughters, Audrey McGraw and Maggie McGraw, for the family outing .

Hill, who skipped the red carpet, shone in her rare appearance, donning a satin gown with a daringly low V-neckline and her hair styled in elegant waves as she smiled alongside her husband of 30 years. McGraw performed his 1994 hit “Don’t Take the Girl” at the show, seated on a stool and dressed in his classic black suit with a matching cowboy hat.

Also read Ella Langley and Tim McGraw Make History at 2026 CMA Awards

McGraw took to the stage at the awards show to perform his iconic 1994 hit “Don’t Take the Girl” . McGraw has gushed over the years about Hill’s positive influence on his life, including him crediting her for helping himin 2023, saying at the time, “I don’t think I could stand up straight without leaning on her in everything that I do.

” McGraw echoed that sentiment when it was announced he was being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame earlier this year, as he credited all the “great women in life. ” “From my grandmother, to my mom, my sisters, my daughters and, most of all, my wife…thank you, baby,” he said, fighting back tears.

Advertisement

“I would not be standing here today if it wasn’t for you, nor would I want to be. And I can’t wait for the day when I’m sitting there, and you’re standing here. ”McGraw was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame earlier this year. When his induction to the prestigious organization was announced, he thanked all the “great women in life,” including his wife and their daughters.

Ahead of the CMA Awards, McGraw was already a winner. He won Musical Event of the Year alongside HARDY, Eric Church and Morgan Wallen for their performance of “McArthur. ” With this win, the country crooner made history as the most-awarded artist in the category with five wins total.

He previously won Musical Event of the Year in 1997 alongside Hill for “It’s Your Love”; in 2007 alongside Tracy Lawrence and Kenny Chesney for “Find Out Who Your Friends Are”; in 2012 alongside Chesney for “Feel Like a Rock Star”; and in 2013 alongside Taylor Swift and Keith Urban for “Highway Don’t Care. ”Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space.

Insults, profanity, incoherent, obscene or inflammatory language and threats of any kindUser accounts will/might be blocked if we notice:So, how can you be a power user?

Advertisement

'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! The couple were joined by two of their three daughters, Audrey McGraw and Maggie McGraw, for the family outing .

McGraw took to the stage at the awards show to perform his iconic 1994 hit"Don't Take the Girl" . McGraw was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame earlier this year. When his induction to the prestigious organization was announced, he thanked all the"great women in life," including his wife and their daughters.