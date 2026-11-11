Fairview homeowners concerned about noise as Avelo begins flights from McKinney Airport

Fairview is asking McKinney to study aircraft noise and consider flight adjustments to help affected homeowners

An independent noise study found that four of six monitoring sites in eastern Fairview exceeded a federal environmental noise guideline, prompting local leaders to request a noise mitigation plan and further study.

Avelo Airlines is scheduled to launch passenger service from McKinney National Airport on Wednesday, Nov. 11, with approximately 40 takeoffs and landings per week initially. Commercial passenger flights are about to begin at McKinney National Airport, but some residents in neighboring Fairview say aircraft noise is already disrupting their lives, and they fear the arrival of larger passenger jets will make matters worse.

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Homeowners in Heritage Ranch, a community for adults 55 and older in Fairview, say increased air traffic over the years has changed the once-quiet atmosphere of their neighborhood. With Avelo Airlines preparing to launch commercial service Wednesday, Nov. 11, residents are calling for action to address aircraft noise. Ben Brown, who has lived in Heritage Ranch for 20 years, said increased activity from private jets and flight training at McKinney National Airport has already affected the neighborhood's quality of life.

Brown, founder of the North Texas Conservation Association, helped commission an independent aircraft noise study at the Town of Fairview's request. The analysis examined noise-monitoring data collected at six locations in eastern Fairview from May 17 to May 23. According to the study, four of the six monitoring sites exceeded the Environmental Protection Agency's 55-decibel day-night average noise guideline. The remaining two sites recorded levels just below that threshold.

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Some of the highest average noise levels were recorded at locations farther from the airport, including areas approximately three miles south of the runway. During the busiest day of monitoring, more than 60% of propeller aircraft noise readings exceeded 60 decibels, with peak levels reaching 76 decibels, the study found. The analysis also noted that monitoring occurred during a period of lighter-than-normal airport activity.

With Avelo preparing to operate Boeing 737-800 aircraft from McKinney National Airport, Fairview officials are asking the city of McKinney to take additional steps to evaluate and reduce the potential impact on surrounding neighborhoods. On Nov. 3, the Fairview Town Council approved a resolution requesting that McKinney provide a noise mitigation plan within 30 days, present a funding plan for noise reduction improvements to affected Fairview homes and immediately apply for a Federal Aviation Administration Part 150 noise study.

The FAA study would formally evaluate aircraft noise and identify potential measures to reduce its impact. Fairview officials also want McKinney to consider changes to flight operations, including having departing aircraft use more of the runway before taking off so they can gain additional altitude before flying over Fairview. Fairview Mayor John Hubbard said the town is not seeking to stop commercial flights but hopes to work with McKinney on solutions that address residents' concerns.

"We can't stop the flights. We know that. But we can hopefully work with the city of McKinney and come up with a solution that makes it happy for us and that's something that the citizens can live with," Hubbard said. In response to the concerns, the city of McKinney said it remains committed to meeting all applicable regulatory requirements while responsibly operating McKinney National Airport to serve the needs of the growing region.

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Avelo Airlines' first commercial flight from McKinney is scheduled to depart at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, bound for Fort Myers, Florida. The airline plans to operate Boeing 737-800 aircraft, initially with approximately 40 takeoffs and landings per week. Its network from McKinney is expected to expand to 11 destinations, including Las Vegas, Orlando, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Atlanta, Denver, Nashville, New Orleans, Sarasota and West Palm Beach.

He worries that increased flight activity could also affect property values and influence whether people choose to remain in the neighborhood.

"That's going to cause some folks to pause on whether they want to live here or not, or whether they want to move out or not," Brown said. Fairview has scheduled a town hall meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at Heritage Ranch to discuss the issue.