After a 13-year wait, Grand Theft Auto VI has finally arrived, and a voice actor from Fairport played a role in bringing the highly anticipated video game to life.

Fairport voice actor Tim Powers discusses his experience voicing two characters in Grand Theft Auto VI, calling it the biggest project of his career. Rochester, N.Y.

— After a 13-year wait, Grand Theft Auto VI has finally arrived, and a Fairport man played a role in bringing the highly anticipated video game to life. Tim Powers, a veteran voice actor, voiced two characters in the game, calling it the biggest project of his career. Powers recorded his lines two years ago but had to keep his involvement a secret until the game's release.

Also read Grand Theft Auto VI Launches After 13-Year Wait

"It is the biggest thing I've ever been involved in," he said. "So many of my friends in the industry are in this. And we had to sit on this.

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" Despite his years of experience, Powers said the project introduced him to new technology, including facial performance capture. "This time they actually put a harness on my head with a little camera and made me do some articulations with my face because they motion captured, they performance captured my face," he said. Now, Powers is looking forward to seeing players experience the game and hearing the work of his fellow voice actors.

"Plenty of my friends are going to play this game, and I will absolutely be watching over their shoulder while we sit through 80 hours of gameplay just so I can hear my friends," he said.