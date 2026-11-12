Fairhope Film Festival returns with new leader, US premiere

The festival, now in its 14th year, will feature 25 feature films and 35 shorts at venues across downtown Fairhope.

FAIRHOPE, Ala. - The Fairhope Film Festival returns Thursday for four days of independent films, including a U.S. premiere, as a new leader takes the helm.

The festival, now in its 14th year, will feature 25 feature films and 35 shorts at venues across downtown Fairhope. Stephen Savage, who has been involved with the festival since its first year, is its new chairman and CEO. Savage said founder Mary Riser asked him to take over during a visit early this year.

Also read Cairo Film Festival Under Fire For Alleged Censorship After Turkish Director Pulls His Film ‘Dancing Angels’

“She built a very, very good automobile. And I just have to drive it and keep it safe going forward,” Savage said. The festival opens with the U.S. premiere of “Luck My Life,” a comedy from Singapore. Its filmmakers are traveling to Fairhope for the screening.

Savage said a steering committee member discovered the film while searching for a story about her favorite game, mahjong. The lineup also includes “Warriors,” about Mobile’s 2009 Davidson High School football team; a documentary about professional Santas; a winemaker’s story; and a five-minute horror short from Huntsville. A jury of nine industry veterans will select the award winners. Among them is longtime producer Gerry Byrne, whose credits include “Amadeus.

Advertisement

” “The difference I’ve noticed this year from the previous two years that I’ve participated, is the films have got so much better,” Byrne said. For Savage, the festival is about more than the movies.

“The film festival belongs to Fairhope,” he said. “It’s something that makes our community better. It’s something that makes our life more rich. And it’s something we can say we’re proud of.

” The festival runs Thursday through Sunday. Free filmmaker coffee talks are scheduled from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday through Sunday at Page & Palette. Sunday’s schedule also includes encore screenings of the festival’s top award winners. Single tickets are $15, and full passes start at $60.

Visit Fairhope Film Festival for a link to tickets and the full schedule.